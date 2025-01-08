Football Games for Wednesday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Wednesday, January 8, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Copinha youth tournament, Spanish Supercup, Portuguese League Cup , Belgian Cup, and English Football League Cup (EFL Cup).



With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Indian Super League





11:00 AM: FC Goa vs Hyderabad







12:45 PM: Atl. Guaratinguetá vs Vitória da Conquista



12:45 PM: Juventus da Mooca vs Portuguesa Santista

1:00 PM: Boavista vs Sport







2:45 PM: Real Brasília vs Imperatriz-MA



3:00 PM: Trindade vs Ceará



3:00 PM: Porto Vitória-ES vs Grêmio



3:15 PM: Referência vs FC Cascavel



4:45 PM: Ituano vs Carajás-PA

4:45 PM: Fast Clube vs Floresta-CE







6:45 PM: Capitão Poço-PA vs Rio Branco-ES



7:00 PM: Votuporanguense vs Botafogo



7:00 PM: São Bento vs Fortaleza



7:15 PM: EC São Bernardo vs Cruzeiro-PB



9:00 PM: Mirassol vs Criciúma

9:30 PM: Zumbi-AL vs Flamengo







4:00 PM: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona (Spanish Supercup semifinal)



4:45 PM: Benfica vs Braga (Portuguese League Cup semifinal)



4:45 PM: Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgian Cup)

5:00 PM: Tottenham vs Liverpool (English Football League Cup semi-first leg)



