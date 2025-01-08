Football Games For Wednesday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Wednesday, January 8, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.
From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Indian Super League, Copinha youth tournament, Spanish Supercup, Portuguese League Cup , Belgian Cup, and English Football League Cup (EFL Cup).
With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Indian Super League
11:00 AM: FC Goa vs Hyderabad
Copinha: Brazil's Youth Talent Showcase
Morning Matches
12:45 PM: Atl. Guaratinguetá vs Vitória da Conquista
12:45 PM: Juventus da Mooca vs Portuguesa Santista
1:00 PM: Boavista vs Sport
Afternoon Games
2:45 PM: Real Brasília vs Imperatriz-MA
3:00 PM: Trindade vs Ceará
3:00 PM: Porto Vitória-ES vs Grêmio
3:15 PM: Referência vs FC Cascavel
4:45 PM: Ituano vs Carajás-PA
4:45 PM: Fast Clube vs Floresta-CE
Evening Fixtures
6:45 PM: Capitão Poço-PA vs Rio Branco-ES
7:00 PM: Votuporanguense vs Botafogo
7:00 PM: São Bento vs Fortaleza
7:15 PM: EC São Bernardo vs Cruzeiro-PB
9:00 PM: Mirassol vs Criciúma
9:30 PM: Zumbi-AL vs Flamengo
International Highlights
4:00 PM: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona (Spanish Supercup semifinal)
4:45 PM: Benfica vs Braga (Portuguese League Cup semifinal)
4:45 PM: Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgian Cup)
5:00 PM: Tottenham vs Liverpool (English Football League Cup semi-first leg)
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2025.
