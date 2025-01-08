Clarivate Identifies Eleven Potential Blockbuster And Transformative Drugs In Annual Drugs To Watch Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Anticipated advancements in obesity, oncology, gene therapy and other areas poised to revolutionize patient care

a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the release of the twelfth annual Drugs to WatchTM report, a trusted guide to the therapies poised

to redefine the future of healthcare. This year, the highly anticipated resource highlights 11 drugs projected to achieve blockbuster status or revolutionize paradigms within five years. Since its inception, Drugs to Watch has identified over 98 transformative therapies, cementing its role as an essential resource for navigating the ever-evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

This year's report, powered by insights from the Clarivate Cortellis intelligence suite of products, highlights 11 therapies that have recently launched or are set to debut in 2025. These innovations, addressing critical challenges in areas such as obesity, oncology, and gene therapy, are forecast to achieve blockbuster sales by 2030 or dramatically improve patient outcomes on a global scale. The report also explores pivotal trends shaping the industry, including the surging demand for obesity treatments, the transformative potential of gene editing, and the growing impact of regulatory innovation.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the chronic disease market in Mainland China, spotlighting five therapies expected to exceed $1 billion in annual sales over the next five years or deliver transformative outcomes for patients. It also explores critical topics shaping global healthcare, including regulatory advancements, the role of radiopharmaceutical theranostics in oncology, and the growing use of real-world data (RWD) and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) to drive health equity and enhance regulatory submissions.

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, remarked:

"Innovation in the life sciences is reaching unprecedented heights, and this year's Drugs to WatchTM report once again demonstrates the industry's ability to deliver therapies that address unmet medical needs and challenge existing paradigms of care. At Clarivate, we take pride in the precision and reliability of our predictions-last year, we identified 13 molecules as Drugs to Watch, with 12 already approved and launched and one poised for launch. This track record reflects the strength of our comprehensive data and deep expertise. By continuing to provide actionable insights, we empower the sector to navigate opportunities, overcome challenges and drive progress in advancing global health."

Mike Ward, Global Head of Thought Leadership, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, stated: "2025 represents a turning point for the life sciences sector as it embraces cutting-edge technologies such as AI and machine learning to enhance drug discovery and development. This year's report captures the dynamic forces at play, including groundbreaking progress in precision oncology, the rise of radiopharmaceuticals, and the growing focus on addressing global health disparities."

The 2025 Drugs to WatchTM report highlights key trends reshaping the life sciences landscape, emphasizing the transformative impact of emerging technologies and therapeutic breakthroughs. Advances in AI and machine learning are streamlining drug discovery, clinical trials, and real-world data integration, enabling precision medicine approaches. The obesity market is undergoing a revolution driven by next-generation GLP-1 therapies, while radiopharmaceutical theranostics are redefining cancer treatment with a "see it and treat it" paradigm. Gene editing technologies are unlocking new opportunities in personalized medicine, and evolving regulatory frameworks are fostering greater emphasis on patient-reported outcomes and health equity. Together, these trends showcase the sector's resilience and its ability to navigate challenges while driving innovation to improve patient care worldwide.

This year's drugs to watch exemplify the fusion of innovation and dedication to advancing patient care in an increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. The Drugs to WatchTM 2025 list include:

AWIQLI® (LAI 287; insulin icodec) developed by Novo Nordisk | Type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus

AWIQLI®, the first once-weekly, subcutaneous insulin, has launched in Australia, Canada, the EU, Mainland China, and Japan. Its weekly dosing offers a significant advantage over daily basal insulin, potentially reducing the treatment burden for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes (T1DM and T2DM).

CagriSema (cagrilintide + semaglutide) developed by Novo Nordisk | Obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus

CagriSema, combining cagrilintide, a long-acting amylin analog, with semaglutide, promises superior efficacy over semaglutide (OZEMPIC/WEGOVY®) and tirzepatide (MOUNJARO/ZEPBOUND®) in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes. This next-generation GLP-1 therapy leverages the benefits of GLP-1s, such as enhanced insulin secretion and appetite reduction, while incorporating amylin's effects, including slowed glucose absorption and release. If approved, CagriSema will be the first fixed-dose combination of amylin and GLP-1 receptor agonists in the obesity and T2DM markets.

COBENFYTM (KarXT; xanomeline-trospium) developed by Bristol Myers Squibb | Schizophrenia and psychosis related to Alzheimer's disease

Amid setbacks for emerging schizophrenia treatments, the approval of COBENFY marks a transformative milestone as the first drug in over 30 years with a novel mechanism of action for treating schizophrenia. Combining xanomeline and trospium, COBENFY selectively targets M1 and M4 receptors, rather than traditional dopamine pathways, while minimizing cholinergic side effects. While further data is needed to assess its effectiveness in Alzheimer's disease-related psychosis, COBENFY shows strong commercial potential if proven effective in treating AD-related hallucinations and delusions.

EBGLYSSTM (lebrikizumab) developed by Eli Lilly and Co and Almirall | Atopic dermatitis

EBGLYSSTM, the third biologic targeting IL-13 for atopic dermatitis, follows DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) and ADBRY®/ADTRALZA® (tralokinumab) to market. Its less frequent dosing, more selective IL-13 inhibition, and strong efficacy and safety data position it as a likely first-line treatment for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis when topical corticosteroids are inadequate.

Fitusiran developed by Alnylam® Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi | Hemophilia A and B

Fitusiran, shown to be effective in phase 3 trials for both hemophilia A and B, regardless of inhibitor status, has the potential to offer a new approach to hemophilia treatment. This small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy works by inhibiting SerpinPC1 mRNA, reducing antithrombin levels, promoting thrombin generation, and helping to rebalance hemostasis to prevent bleeds. Leveraging Alnylam® Pharmaceuticals' ESC-GalNAc conjugate technology, fitusiran could become the first antithrombin-lowering therapy based on a double-stranded RNA molecule, pending approval.

GSK-3536819 (MenABCWY) developed by GSK plc | Meningococcus

GSK plc's GSK-3536819 vaccine candidate, a 5-in-1, first-generation formulation, targets the five groups of Neisseria meningitidis (A, B, C, W, and Y) responsible for most invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) cases worldwide. It combines the antigenic components of GSK's licensed meningococcal vaccines, BEXSERO (MenB) and MENVEO (MenACWY), both of which have established efficacy and safety profiles.

IMDELLTRATM (tarlatamab-dlle) developed by Amgen | Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)

IMDELLTRATM is a first-in-class immunotherapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). Using Amgen's bispecific T cell engager (BiTE®) molecules, it targets CD3 on T cells and DLL3 on tumor cells, enabling T cells to attack and lyse the tumor.

DLL3 is expressed on the surface of SCLC cells in more than 85% of patients but is minimally expressed on healthy cells

making it an attractive target. This mechanism positions IMDELLTRA as a potential standard of care for previously treated ES-SCLC.

mRESVIA (mRNA-1345) developed by Moderna Inc | RSV

With its U.S. FDA approval in May 2024, mRESVIA® joined AREXVY and ABRYSVO, both featured in Drugs to Watch 2024, as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines currently available for adults ages 60 years and older, helping further support the public health initiative to reduce the RSV-related disease burden. Even with available vaccines, RSV infections continue to be a public health concern, particularly for infants and older adults (65 years and older).

SEL-212 developed by Sobi® and Cartesian Therapeutics Inc/Selecta Biosciences Inc | Gout

SEL-212 is a novel, once-monthly treatment combining pegylated uricase (pegadricase; SEL-037) with ImmTORTM, an immune tolerance technology designed to inhibit the

formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs). For this application, ImmTOR consists of SEL-110.36, an inhibitor of uricase-specific ADA. This approach may help overcome the limitations of reduced efficacy and tolerability seen with other biologic treatments, such as KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase), in patients with chronic gout.

Vepdegestrant (ARV-471) developed by Arvinas Inc and Pfizer Inc | Breast cancer

A global collaboration between Arvinas Inc and Pfizer Inc, vepdegestrant may become the first PROteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC®) protein degrader on the market. Designed to target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER) protein, early studies suggest PROTAC-induced degradation is more complete than with oral selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs). This offers potential for overcoming endocrine resistance in breast cancer. Label expansions, including combination with IBRANCE® (palbociclib), are being explored.

Zanzalintinib (XL092) developed by Exelixis Inc | Colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck

Zanzalintinib is a third-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting VEGF receptors, MET, and TAM kinases involved in tumor growth and immunosuppression. Currently in phase 3 trials for non-clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (nccRCC), colorectal cancer (CRC) and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), the company anticipates one potential zanzalintinib launch per year starting as early as 2026. Compared to CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), zanzalintinib may offer benefits, including approval for nccRCC histology and a broader patient population.

Methodology for the Clarivate Drugs to Watch 2025 Report

To identify this year's Drugs to Watch, Clarivate drew from the expertise of

over 160 analysts covering hundreds of diseases, drugs and markets, along with 11 integrated data sets that span the R&D and commercialization lifecycle, including:

Cortellis Competitive IntelligenceTM ,

Disease Landscape & Forecast ,

Epidemiology Intelligence , BioWorldTM ,

Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence TM, Drug Timeline & Success Rates,

Cortellis Clinical Trials IntelligenceTM,

Cortellis Deals IntelligenceTM,

Access &

Reimbursement payer studies ,

Clarivate Real-World Data and Analytics ,

Web of ScienceTM ,

Derwent InnovationTM ,

and other industry sources including biopharma company press releases, filings and peer-reviewed publications. Candidate drugs in phase 2 or phase 3 trials, at pre-registration or registration stage, or already launched in 2024 were selected for analysis, including both novel treatments and already-marketed drugs pursuing new indications that could be particularly impactful. Drugs launched prior to 2024 were excluded. The dataset was filtered for drugs that had total forecast sales of

$1 billion

or more by 2030. Clarivate experts and analysts evaluated each drug in its individual context, based on factors such as expected approval or launch dates, competitive landscape, regulatory status, trial results, market dynamics and other key factors, and added novel drugs that, while likely to fall short of blockbuster status, are poised to be therapeutic game-changers.

Please note that Clarivate analysts generated the data shown in this report prior to

December 31, 2024. The Drugs to Watch 2025 Report and the treatments referenced in this release are based on Clarivate's current expectations per existing data, but actual results derived from the drugs named in the report and here may differ significantly.

Clarivate is committed to comprehensively supporting customers across the entire drug, device and medical technology lifecycles to advance human health. By combining patient journey data, therapeutic area expertise, artificial intelligence and analytics in ways that unlock hidden insights, data-driven decisions and accelerating innovation, Clarivate's end-to-end research intelligence is designed to enable customers to make informed evidence-based decisions.



About Clarivate

ClarivateTM is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit .

