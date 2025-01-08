All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Is Projected To Grow From $3.2 Billion In 2021 To $5.0 Billion By 2031, At CAGR Of 4.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All-terrain Vehicle Growth

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is a vehicle fitted with at least three low-pressure tires and handle bars.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research recently published a report, titled, "All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type (Utility all-terrain vehicle, all-terrain vehicle, Others), by Type (Gasoline powered, Diesel powered, Electric powered, Solar powered), by Displacement (Less than 400 CC, Between 400 CC and 800 CC, Greater than 800 CC), by End-use (Agriculture, Military, Mountaineering, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global all-terrain vehicle Market industry was accounted for $3.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.✅ Download Sample Pages -Growing environmental concerns and fluctuating prices of diesel and gasoline are the factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for electric powered ATVs. In addition, introduction of electric ATVs, which have features, such as zero emission, silent operation, less charging time, and others, boosts the growth of the electric powered segment. For instance, in December 2021, Tesla launched a $1,900 four-wheel ATV known as Cybersquad for kids. This all-electric ATV has a top speed of 10 mph and a range of up to 15 miles. In addition, it has three speed options such as 5 mph, 10 mph, and reverse 5 mph.The growth of the global all-terrain vehicle market is propelling, due to increase in trend of adventure sports and recreational activities, rise in demand for ATV in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs on road. However, ban on ATV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage, and high maintenance cost of ATVs are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, production of safer ATVs is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Covid-19 scenario:✿ The rapid spread of Covid-19 had a major impact on the market, due to decline in demand for vehicles across the world. Various ATV manufacturers and automakers faced several challenges such as shortage of workers and dearth of components such as semiconductor chips.✿ The pandemic forced companies to temporarily shut down their production plants to comply with governments regulations regarding social distancing and lockdown.✿ For instance, Yamaha Motor Corporation closed their plant in Newnan, U.S.Market Segmentation:The sport all-terrain vehicle segment dominated the marketBy type, the sport all-terrain vehicle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global all-terrain vehicle market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for ATVs in sports applications, surge in number of sport racing events, and increase in availability of groomed trails.✅ Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe electric powered segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030By fuel type, the electric powered segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031. Growing environmental concerns and fluctuating prices of diesel and gasoline drive the demand for electric powered ATVs. However, the gasoline powered segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global all-terrain vehicle market, owing to introduction of new range of gasoline powered ATV with enhanced performance by improvements in the engine and added safety measures.The mountaineering segment held the largest shareBy end-use, the mountaineering segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global all-terrain vehicle market. Increase in mountain adventure activities, such as ATV rock climbing, ATV hill climbing, and rock racing and rise in thrill seeker activities drive the growth of the segment. However, the military segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to Significant surge in demand for ATVs in military application because of their superior mobility and high maneuverability, flexibility, and superior navigational fuel the growth of the segment.North America held the lion's shareBy region, the global all-terrain vehicle market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to Racing championships organized by leading ATV clubs and introduction of new models of such vehicles by key players drive the growth of the ATV market in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Introduction of all-terrain vehicle in line with defense application and launch of new range of All-terrain vehicle models boost the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, incorporation of circuits for riding All-terrain vehicle and increase in spending on recreational activities in developing countries supplemented the market growth.✅ Inquire Before Buying -Major market playersBRP Inc.CFMOTODeere & CompanyHisun Motors Corp.Honda Motor Co., Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.KUBOTA CorporationKwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.Polaris Industries, Inc.Suzuki Motor CorporationTextron Inc.Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.The report analyzes these key players of the global all-terrain vehicle market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.