Jamie Lima Nominated As Board Advisor For The Institute For Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA)

Jamie Lima has been nominated to the IDFA board of advisors, reflecting his commitment to empowering individuals with clarity during divorce.

- Jamie LimaRAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jamie M. Lima, MBA, CFP®, CDFA® , founder of Allegiant Divorce Solutions , has been nominated to join the board of advisors for the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA), the leading organization dedicated to advancing financial planning for individuals navigating divorce.This nomination recognizes Jamie's years of dedicated service and expertise in traditional and divorce financial planning, as well as his commitment to empowering clients with the financial clarity needed during one of life's most challenging transitions. As a board advisor, Jamie will provide strategic guidance to the IDFA, helping to shape initiatives and promote the highest standards within the field.“I am deeply honored to be nominated as a board advisor for the IDFA,” said Lima.“Throughout my career, I've seen the profound impact that thoughtful and thorough financial planning can have on individuals and families during life's transitions, especially divorce. This opportunity to collaborate with the IDFA is a chance to advance the resources and education available to both professionals and clients in this critical area.”Jamie's nomination highlights his influence as a thought leader in the divorce financial planning community. Through Allegiant Divorce Solutions, Jamie has helped countless individuals achieve financial stability and peace of mind. This role with the IDFA builds on their dedication to innovation, advocacy, and excellence within the profession.**About the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts (IDFA)**The IDFA is the premier organization dedicated to the certification, education, and promotion of financial professionals specializing in divorce. Through its Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) designation, the IDFA provides critical tools and resources to equip professionals with the expertise needed to support clients during divorce.**About Allegiant Divorce Solutions**Allegiant Divorce Solutions is a financial planning firm specializing in helping clients navigate the financial complexities of divorce. With a focus on empathy, expertise, and empowerment, the firm provides tailored strategies to ensure clients achieve clarity and confidence in their financial futures.To learn more about Allegiant Divorce Solutions, visit []( ).###**Media Contact:**Jamie M. Lima, MBA, CFP®, CDFA®Founder, Allegiant Divorce Solutions...

