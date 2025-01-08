Japan urges US to clarify concerns over blocking Nippon Steel’s takeover

(MENAFN) Japan’s premier Shigeru Ishiba called on Washington to address concerns that President Joe Biden’s decision to block Nippon Steel’s USD14.9 billion of US Steel could have negative implications for future investments.



Biden’s decision, made last week, cited the strategic need to safeguard domestic industry, prompting strong objections from both the companies involved and the Japanese government.



A US government panel had been unable to reach a consensus on whether the acquisition posed a national security risk, leaving the final decision to Biden in the closing days of his presidency.



Ishiba expressed that the move had sparked concerns within Japan’s industrial sector regarding the future of Japanese investments in the US.



"It’s unfortunate that such concerns are being raised within Japan’s industrial circles about future investments between our countries," Ishiba told reporters. "This is something we must take seriously."



Japan and the United States are each other's leading foreign investors.



He emphasized that the US must provide clear explanations of any national security concerns, or further discussions would not yield results.

