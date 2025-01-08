Digital Shipyard Market Poised To Reach $7.7 Billion By 2032: Emerging Trends And Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Shipyard Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Digital Shipyard Market ," The digital shipyard market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $7.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The concept of digital shipyard is typically attributed to the upgradation of shipyards with the adoption of Industry 4.0 capabilities, such as“Cyber-Physical Systems" (CPS) and Internet of Things (IoT) to evolve shipyards for the modern era. By combining the Internet of Things (IoT) with cyber-physical systems (CPS), shipbuilders can produce virtual models in a fraction of the time. These are used to test, modify, and improve designs before physical production commences. Thus, many major shipbuilders in the commercial and defense sectors are adopting a combination of Industry 4.0 technologies to create a digital shipyard for the future. For instance, in December 2020, Pemamek OY received a contract from Babcock International Group, which is a developer of aerospace and defense solutions, to supply PEMA welding and production lines for its shipbuilding site at Rosyth, Scotland. This allowed Babcock to raise the level of automation at its plant and also increased its welding and handling capabilities, which improved the manufacturing quality of ship structures.Prime determinants of growthAn increase in demand for cargo ships due to increased maritime trade, rise in environmental concerns worldwide to lower the carbon footprint generated in the shipping industry, and rise in adoption of digital twin technology drive the growth of the global digital shipyard market. However, the high cost of digitalization and training cost products, and complexity associated with the systems restricts the market growth. Moreover, rising implementation of robot technology in shipbuilding industry, and increasing use of industrial internet of things (IIoT) presents new opportunities in the coming years.Market Segmentation:The commercial shipyard segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the commercial shipyard segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global digital shipyard market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in sea tourism, industrialization and globalization.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The robotic process automation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on technology, the robotic process automation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global digital shipyard market and is estimated to lead the market segment during the forecast period. The technological advancements in the shipping industry with the focus & adoption of robots and automation are a major factor that propels the growth of robotic process automation. However, others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2023 to 2032. The others market is expected to rise owing to an increase in the usage of IIoT in the shipbuilding industry to boost output, minimize downtime, and improve manufacturing process. Moreover, the adoption of digital twinning in the shipping industry enables design engineers to predict and simulate potential design faults in a safe environment, long before any physical construction takes place.The medium shipyard segment to retain its dominance during the forecast periodBased on capacity, the medium shipyard segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global digital shipyard market revenue and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The primary factors that drive the medium shipyards segment growth are rise in the demand for sea trade & tourism due to low-cost mode of transportation and rise in investments in modernization of facilities. However, the large shipyard segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in popularity of ultra-large container ships through integration of digitization along with rise in sea trade is expected to foster market growth.The Semi-digital Shipyard segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on digitalization level, the semi-digital shipyard segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global digital shipyard market revenue, however fully digital shipyard is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Use of the latest technology under strong organizational leadership along with commitment to safety leads to drive the semi-digital shipyard segment globally. However, the fully digital shipyard segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2032. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies to create and design different projects simultaneously reducing modelling costs, and the time that used to be spent building prototypes. These features provided by digital shipyard technology are expected to increase the demand for the technology during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global digital shipyard market revenue , however LAMEA is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India that are modernizing and procuring marine vessels for the upgradation of their shipyards to establish a strong foothold in the marine sector. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.6% from 2023 to 2032. LAMEA regions are witnessing foreign investment in their countries, due to which there is rise in the development and implementation of automation, thereby boosting the market growth in the region.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Digital Shipyard Industry Leading Players: -AccentureAltair Engineering Inc.ArasAVEVA Group Plc.BAE Systems Plc.Damen Shipyards GroupDassault SystemsHexagon ABiBASEtInmarsat Global LimitedKranendonk Production Systems BVKreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd.Pemamek OYPROSTEP AGSAP SESiemensWartsilaThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global digital shipyard market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Key Report Highlights:This report provides an in-depth analysis of the digital shipyard applications within the transportation industry.The analysis of the digital shipyard market spans from 2022 to 2032, offering insights into future trends and developments.The latest advancements in this field are outlined, offering a comprehensive overview of technological progress.Profiles of leading companies in the industry are presented, offering a detailed look at key players.The research study explores various market segments and regions, providing a comprehensive examination of the industry's landscape.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.