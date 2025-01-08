Global Times: Passengers In The Same Boat Should Help Each Other: Building A Community With A Shared Future For Mankind

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world." Chinese President

Xi Jinping's 2025 New Year message has sparked enthusiastic responses. As the great changes unseen in a century further evolve, China will continue to inject momentum and bring confidence to a world in turmoil and transformation. The Global Times launches a series of articles themed "China's commitments in the new era" to help our audiences gain a deep understanding of the significance of China's commitments to contemporary responsibilities.

"As changes unseen in a century accelerate across the world, it is important to rise above estrangement and conflict with a broad vision, and care for the future of humanity with great passion. China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world," Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized in his 2025 New Year message. This statement underscores China's steadfast dedication to fostering the development of a community with a shared future for mankind, positioning it as a noble objective of its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Against the current international situation, the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind is more in line with the needs of the times. In recent years, there has been an increase in unilateralism, protectionism and anti-globalization sentiments, while hegemony and bullying have caused serious harm. Humanity stands at a crossroads between unity and division, dialogue and confrontation as well as win-win cooperation and zero-sum competition. Building a community with a shared future for mankind provides a new approach for international relations, offers new wisdom for global governance, creates a new paradigm for international interactions and paints a new vision for a better world, answering the question of "where humanity is heading" in this era.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind aims to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, following the pathway of promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit. It also adheres to the guiding principle of applying the common values of humanity, while the basic underpinning lies in building a new type of international relations. Furthermore, its strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, while its platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. China hopes to work with countries all over the world to meet challenges and achieve prosperity for all. By doing so, we will facilitate the move toward a brighter future of peace, security, prosperity and progress in the world.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is an essential choice that aligns with the general trend of history and promotes human development. Currently, the world is experiencing accelerated changes unseen in a century, entering a new period of turbulence and transformation, and human society is again standing at a crossroads. People from all nations recognize that, in the face of the deepening global crisis, no country can prosper in isolation or meet all challenges independently. Like passengers aboard the same ship, only through solidarity can we steer clear of the historical cycles of war and peace, rise and fall, order and chaos.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is the right direction to align with the current trend of the times and improve global governance. Right now, human society faces numerous problems and challenges, with the deficits in peace, development, security and governance growing. The reform and improvement of the global governance system remain a formidable task. People around the world have a growing expectation for peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes. They need all countries to adhere to the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, uphold true multilateralism, ensure equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules for all countries as well as continuously improve global governance.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is integral to our efforts to adhere to peaceful development and remain committed to win-win cooperation. At present, the world is still mired in turmoil and chaos, with the Ukraine crisis and the Palestine-Israel conflict continuing to intensify. The international security situation remains grim. As President Xi Jinping has pointed out, we live in an interdependent world and rise and fall together. With their interests deeply intertwined, all countries need to build maximum consensus for win-win and all-win outcomes.

China's development will be deeply interlinked with the common development of all countries, and its future deeply interlinked with that of humankind. With its new development, China will provide new opportunities to the world, and inject fresh impetus and make greater contribution to peace and development of humankind.

It's been more than 10 fruitful years since the birth of the idea of building a community with a shared future for mankind. This idea has developed from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system, from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, and from a promising vision to practical outcomes. It has continuously extended into various regions and fields, becoming a great enterprise joined by various parties. Great visions can be realized only through actions. Building a community with a shared future for mankind requires continuous advancement at bilateral, regional and global levels.

At the bilateral level, China actively promotes the building of a community with a shared future with partner countries, achieving near-global coverage. In Asia, we advance the building of a shared future with our neighbors, fostering good-neighborly relations. In Africa, we promote the establishment of a community with a shared future with major African nations, such as South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, reflecting mutual support and assistance. In Europe, in 2024, we began building the China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, marking a breakthrough in the building of a community with a shared future in Europe. In the Americas, we have established a bilateral community with a shared future with countries like Brazil, demonstrating our sense of responsibility.

At the regional level, China has proposed and promoted the building of a community with a shared future with various regional players, including Asia, ASEAN, Central Asia, Africa, the Arab states and the Latin America and the Caribbean region. China works hand in hand with countries in each region, continuously advancing the expansion and deepening of the community with a shared future for mankind.

At the global level, China continues to advocate for international cooperation and strengthen the top-level design for building a community with a shared future for mankind, solidifying its foundation across various fields. In response to changing international circumstances and global cooperation needs, China has proposed initiatives to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, a community of shared future on nuclear security, a community of health for all, a global community of shared development, a community of life for humanity and nature, a community of all life on Earth, and a maritime community of shared future. These initiatives span all areas of human society, steadily advancing the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind in various fields.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is a grand and systematic undertaking. It needs to be advanced in a planned, focused and effective manner. Looking to the future, China will continue to unwaveringly promote mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with other countries and unremittingly push for new achievements in the building of a community with a shared future for

mankind.

The author, Ling Shengli, is deputy director of the Institute of International Relations of China Foreign Affairs University.

