JOINT STATEMENT FROM PARK CITY MOUNTAIN AND THE PARK CITY PROFESSIONAL SKI PATROL ASSOCIATION

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Park City Mountain and the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) are pleased to announce that they have reached a new tentative agreement through April 2027. The Union's bargaining committee is unanimously endorsing ratification by its unit with a vote scheduled to take place on January 8. The tentative agreement addresses both parties' interests and will end the current strike. Everyone looks forward to restoring normal resort operations and moving forward together as one team. Until contract ratification, neither party will be accepting media requests.

