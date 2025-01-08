Careerarc Announces Stephen Roos As New Chief Executive Officer
"We're poised for incredible growth, and I can't wait to share what's next."
His exceptional leadership and passion for innovation led to his Promotion to Chief Product & technology Officer, where he spearheaded critical product and engineering advancements that have been instrumental to CareerArc's continued success.
Now, as CEO, Stephen combines his deep technical expertise with his thorough knowledge of CareerArc's missions and vision. Under his leadership, CareerArc is poised to enter an exciting new chapter, focused on growth and delivering even greater value to CareerArc customers.
Stephen looks forward to continuing to champion the value of social recruiting, including the upcoming launch of a reimagined version of CareerArc's platform in the coming weeks.
"I am truly honored to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment for our company. We've built an exceptional foundation, and now it's time to accelerate innovation in ways that will have a lasting impact on our customers and the industry as a whole. We're poised for incredible growth, and I can't wait to share what's next." – Stephen Roos, CEO, CareerArc.
About CareerArc
Founded in 2009, CareerArc boasts over a decade of experience helping brands transform how jobseekers discover their jobs and connect with their employer brand. By activating their talent networks, CareerArc empowers employers to earn applicant traffic with technology that enables them to reach, engage, and convert jobseekers.
