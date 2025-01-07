Centific To Redefine AI-Powered Video Intelligence Using NVIDIA AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leveraging NVIDIA

Metropolis , NVIDIA NeMo

Retriever , and NIM

microservices , Centific's frontier AI data foundry transforms complex data into actionable insights. From enabling real-time threat detection to streamlining content workflows, this solution

delivers

exceptional

accuracy and scalability in addressing industry-specific challenges.

Centific also announced its integration of the

NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization to build visual AI agents to transform city operations. The blueprint provides a full suite of software for building and deploying generative AI-powered visual AI agents that

can

ingest massive volumes of videos and extract insights for summarization and interactive Q&A.

Driving Innovation Across Industries

In public safety, Centific's frontier AI data foundry accelerates response times and enhances situational awareness through real-time anomaly detection and predictive analytics. By integrating NVIDIA's technology with Centific's tailored workflows, organizations gain access to advanced video processing capabilities that reduce false positives and help improve decision-making efficiency.

For the media and entertainment industry, the AI data foundry transforms vast video archives into dynamic, searchable assets. Leveraging the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization and Centific's optimized pipelines, the platform enables

seamless content discovery, automated tagging, and personalized user experiences.

The Centific Difference

What sets Centific's frontier AI data foundry apart is its ability to harness

the

exceptional capabilities of NVIDIA's AI software and technology

while adding layers of customization and operational flexibility. Key advantages include:



Tailored solutions optimized for specific industry needs.

Real-time data processing with

NVIDIA CUDA-accelerated workflows. Modular design for seamless deployment across edge, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures.

"Our collaboration

with NVIDIA underscores our commitment to delivering transformative AI solutions that address real-world challenges. By leveraging NVIDIA's cutting-edge technologies, we've created a platform that not only processes video data efficiently but also generates insights that drive impactful decisions," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO and Cofounder, Centific.

Looking Ahead

With the frontier AI data foundry, Centific is setting a new standard for AI-powered video intelligence. Whether safeguarding urban environments or revolutionizing media workflows, the platform represents the future of scalable, actionable AI solutions.

Discover how Centific's frontier AI data foundry can elevate your operations. For more information, visit or contact us /contact-us .

