Centific To Redefine AI-Powered Video Intelligence Using NVIDIA AI

Leveraging NVIDIA
Metropolis , NVIDIA NeMo
Retriever , and NIM
microservices , Centific's frontier AI data foundry transforms complex video data into actionable insights. From enabling real-time threat detection to streamlining content workflows, this solution
delivers
exceptional
accuracy and scalability in addressing industry-specific challenges.
Centific also announced its integration of the
NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization to build visual AI agents to transform city operations. The blueprint provides a full suite of software for building and deploying generative AI-powered visual AI agents that
can
ingest massive volumes of videos and extract insights for summarization and interactive Q&A.
Driving Innovation Across Industries
In public safety, Centific's frontier AI data foundry accelerates response times and enhances situational awareness through real-time anomaly detection and predictive analytics. By integrating NVIDIA's technology with Centific's tailored workflows, organizations gain access to advanced video processing capabilities that reduce false positives and help improve decision-making efficiency.
For the media and entertainment industry, the AI data foundry transforms vast video archives into dynamic, searchable assets. Leveraging the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization and Centific's optimized pipelines, the platform enables
seamless content discovery, automated tagging, and personalized user experiences.
The Centific Difference
What sets Centific's frontier AI data foundry apart is its ability to harness
the
exceptional capabilities of NVIDIA's AI software and technology
while adding layers of customization and operational flexibility. Key advantages include:
Tailored solutions optimized for specific industry needs.
Real-time data processing with
NVIDIA CUDA-accelerated workflows.
Modular design for seamless deployment across edge, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures.
"Our collaboration
with NVIDIA underscores our commitment to delivering transformative AI solutions that address real-world challenges. By leveraging NVIDIA's cutting-edge technologies, we've created a platform that not only processes video data efficiently but also generates insights that drive impactful decisions," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO and Cofounder, Centific.
Looking Ahead
With the frontier AI data foundry, Centific is setting a new standard for AI-powered video intelligence. Whether safeguarding urban environments or revolutionizing media workflows, the platform represents the future of scalable, actionable AI solutions.
Discover how Centific's frontier AI data foundry can elevate your operations. For more information, visit or contact us /contact-us .
SOURCE Centific Global Solutions, Inc.
