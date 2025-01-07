STEAMING AHEAD: ICBS 2025 BRINGS COFFEE AND CAFÉ CULTURE TO THE FOREFRONT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ICBS 2024 drew over 15,000 attendees keen on exploring the latest products, trends, and developments in coffee and café culture. ICBS 2025 will also host the Malaysia Open Championships 2025, attracting aspiring brewers, creative and skilled baristas.

ICBS 2025 returns to KLCC, 24–26 April, as the premier café and beverage event, driving innovation, collaboration, and growth in café culture.

- Alun JonesKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS), the leading showcase of artisan food, beverage, and café products, returns to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 24–26 April 2025, poised to lead the café and beverage industry into an exciting new chapter. ICBS 2025 offers a vibrant platform for innovation, talent, and collaboration, encouraging exhibitors and attendees to capitalise on the growing café culture market.ASEAN's café and beverage industry has seen remarkable growth, with branded coffee shop outlets increasing significantly in recent years. Malaysia recorded an impressive 28% growth last year, generating over USD1 billion (RM4.46 billion) annually. ICBS 2025 provides businesses a platform to leverage this growing market, offering exhibitors a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise, connect with key decision-makers, and engage with one of the region's most dynamic industries. The show will feature a broad range of products beyond coffee, including tea, other beverages, juices, pastries, desserts, café design solutions, and cutting-edge POS payment systems, ensuring a comprehensive representation of the café and beverage ecosystem.In 2024, the show achieved record-breaking results, with 98% of visitors rating the event successful and 99.5% of exhibitors meeting their business objectives. Building on this success, ICBS 2025 is set to host 600 participating brands, attract 18,000 attendees, and feature representation from 55 countries, making it an unmissable opportunity for exhibitors to connect with a diverse and engaged audience.The show will host the prestigious Malaysia Open Championships, encompassing the Malaysia Open Barista Championship (MOBC), the Malaysia Open Latte Art (MOLAC), and the Malaysia Open Brewers Cup (MOBrC). These competitions showcase exceptional talent and creativity from across the industry, with winners potentially advancing to national and international championships.ICBS 2025 will also expand its scope by co-locating with MY Food Expo 2025, a platform supporting sustainability and local food production in line with Malaysia's National Agrofood Policy 2.0. Together, these events strengthen the synergy between the café and food sectors.Another highlight of ICBS 2025 is the Roasters Village, a dedicated space celebrating the craftsmanship of boutique coffee roasters. This unique platform allows smaller roasters to engage directly with buyers and showcase their distinctive blends to a diverse international audience.Alun Jones, Project Director of Montgomery Asia, shared, "ICBS is more than just an event-it's a gateway to opportunity for businesses in Malaysia and across the region. With MY Food Expo co-located this year, ICBS 2025 highlights the growing synergy between the café and food industries, providing exhibitors a unique platform to broaden their reach and maximise their impact."Jones expressed gratitude to key stakeholders, saying, "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) for their continued support of ICBS. Their contributions have been pivotal to the success of this event, and we look forward to welcoming them, alongside the Malaysian café industry and coffee enthusiasts, to ICBS 2025."Acknowledging the event's strategic partnership, Jones added, "We are delighted to have the Barista Guild Asia as our educational partner for ICBS 2025. The advancement of the café and beverage industry thrives on continuous learning and curiosity from industry players, consumers, and baristas themselves. This partnership strengthens our commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the sector."Jones concluded by emphasising the event's mission, "ICBS 2025 is dedicated to connecting and inspiring the café and food sectors, offering a stage for businesses to innovate, collaborate, and expand. We are excited to host a platform that bridges creativity and commerce in this vibrant industry again."ICBS 2025 will take place from 24 to 26 April 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. The first two days will focus on trade visitors, while the final day will be open to the public. From live competitions to unparalleled networking opportunities, ICBS 2025 is the must-attend event for anyone in the café and beverage industry.Visit for the latest information or to learn more about the exhibition or exhibitor opportunities.### END ###Media ContactsFor more information, please contact:.TQPR Malaysia – Aldric Toyad – ....TQPR Malaysia – Jordan Long – ...About International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS)With a focus on specialty coffee, café lifestyle, services, and equipment, ICBS will offer an international-standard exhibition in a rapidly developing sector of the lifestyle economy. ICBS is the marketplace for café owners, managers, and other sections of the F&B community to network and source high-quality products. The show will also provide suppliers with branding and sponsorship opportunities within a highly specialised and relevant community.About Montgomery AsiaEstablished in 2016, Montgomery Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK-based Montgomery Group, one of the most widely respected exhibition companies in the world since 1895. Montgomery Asia focuses on the growing Asian market, striving to bring the group's flagship events to the region and developing new trade shows that meet the needs of the Asian market in a safe, controlled manner during these difficult times.

Jordan Long

TQPR Malaysia

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.