NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioAge Labs, Inc. ("BioAge" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: BIOA) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BioAge securities pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge's registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about September 26, 2024 (the"Class Period"). Investors have until March 10, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, its lead product candidate, citing safety concerns over elevated liver transaminase levels in participants. This came as a surprise because, at the time of its IPO less than three months earlier, BioAge highlighted azelaprag's potential in patients undergoing obesity therapy with incretin drugs.

Following this news, BioAge's stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BioAge shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

