(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEHR), Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM), and Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEHR)

Class Period: January 9, 2024 - March 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to prior representations to investors, Aehr was continuing to experience substantial delays in customer orders; (2) the foregoing issue was likely to have a material negative impact on Aehr's revenue growth; (3) accordingly, Aehr's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Aehr's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Class Period: June 4, 2024 - August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Five9's net new business was not“strong irrespective of the macro” and was, in fact, hampered by macroeconomic issues such as constrained and scrutinized customer budgets; (2) Five9 was in the midst of a challenging bookings quarter due, in part, to sales execution and efficiency issues, and Five9 was not“seeing very strong bookings momentum”; and (3) defendants did not have“enough information in terms of [their] existing customers that are going live” such that the statements that Five9 would see a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM)

Class Period: May 3, 2024 - November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about DMC Global's business, operations, and prospects which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them: (i) the goodwill associated with the company's principal business segment, Acadia Products, was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (ii) DMC Global's materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (iii) the company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (iv) as a result, defendants misrepresented DMC Global's operations and financial results; and/or (v) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Class Period: May 7, 2024 - November 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

