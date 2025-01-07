GIGABYTE Debuts Enhanced Cooling And More Compact NVIDIA Geforce RTXTM 50 Series Graphics Cards At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTXTM 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTXTM 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

Alongside the latest NVIDIA DLSS technology, GIGABYTE upgraded both AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE and iconic WINDFORCE cooling solutions to complement the high performance of RTXTM 50 Series GPUs. Upgraded with liquid metal thermal grease, the XTREME WATERFORCE all-in-one water-cooling model delivers up to 10 times the heat transfer coefficient. Meanwhile, the water block model, AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE WB, is designed for customizable water loop builds. Both water-cooling solutions deliver exceptional heat dissipation and silent operation during demanding workloads.

In balancing advanced gaming performance and thermal efficiency on the air-cooling variants, GIGABYTE enhanced the WINDFORCE cooling solution with the new Hawk Fan design to minimize turbulence and noise level, increasing airflow by 12.5%,

and delivering up to a 53.6% improvement in air pressure. Server-grade thermal conductive gel can adhere perfectly to the surface of various components without shifting for long-term usage. The premium AORUS MASTER variant takes things a step further, featuring Screen Cooling Plus with an extra air-boosting fan for more airflow and the RTXTM 5090 MASTER is equipped with Superconducting heat pipes with section sintering technology to improve heat distribution.

With a diverse range of models, including premium AORUS XTREME and MASTER, GIGABYTE AERO, GAMING, EAGLE, and WINDFORCE models with white variants and models that fit the guideline for SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards, GIGABYTE GeForce RTXTM 50 series graphics cards cater to a wide range of gamers. Visit GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2025 for more info on GIGABYTE GeForce RTXTM 50 Series graphics cards.

