Edenspiekermann And Bloomberg Media Drive Automotive Innovation With In-Car Digital Experiences

Reimagining How Brands Engage Consumers on the Move

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edenspiekermann , a leading product design and innovation agency, announced its collaboration with Bloomberg Media to create the next generation of in-car digital media experiences. Leveraging its expertise in bringing mobile experiences into interactive automotive digital environments, Edenspiekermann collaborated with Bloomberg Media to develop an innovative audio-focused application tailored for interactive systems in vehicles.

This partnership comes at an important moment for the industry, with automobiles developing the capability of becoming powerful integrated digital hubs. Bloomberg Media is extending its audience reach with its new in-car audio application, delivering a seamless experience across Bloomberg Radio, its podcasts, and text-to-audio stories directly through native interfaces.

“Automotive is quickly becoming the new frontier for digital media engagement,” said Perry Tell , CEO of Edenspiekermann US.“Americans spend over 90 billion hours annually behind the wheel and we expect the demand for digital content will continue growing. Brands must meet their customers where they are, offering meaningful, real-time experiences that fit harmoniously into their lives. Bloomberg's leadership in high-quality digital content also underscores the massive potential for innovation in the automotive sector, and we are excited to help them actualize this.”

The Bloomberg in-car audio experience will roll out across multiple automakers beginning in early 2025, setting a new standard for how media and brands engage with audiences. With its deep expertise in strategy, product design, and software development, Edenspiekermann offers brands unique access to collaborate with car manufacturers and adapt their digital products for the automotive environment. This emerging opportunity positions Edenspiekermann as a trailblazer in delivering content experiences that align with the digital transformation of the auto industry.

About Edenspiekermann

Edenspiekermann is a digital innovation and product design agency with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Berlin. Founded by Erik Spiekermann, the agency has been at the forefront of product innovation and design for over 30 years. Specializing in strategy, product and service design, brand innovation, and software development, Edenspiekermann partners with leading brands across industries, including automotive, healthcare, financial services, and consumer products. Their client roster includes Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull, Autodesk, Deutsche Bahn, Vanguard, and Lucid Motors.



