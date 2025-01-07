Turkish Leader: Our Teams Visiting Syria Report Situation Is Much Worse

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- "Our teams visiting Syria report the situation is much worse," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Administrators' Day program in Ankara, Erdogan pointed out that the reconstruction of Syria requires a comprehensive rehabilitation, and long-term strategies are critical for this process.

The Turkish leader emphasized that the events taking place in Syria, with which Turkiye shares a 910 km-long (565 miles) border, are of particular concern.

"The images of brutality reflected from Sednaya Prison have shown us what kind of inhuman mentality has prevailed in Syria for years," he said, adding that new "horrifying" reports surface every day.

Syria needs time to recover, as well as the support of the Arab and Islamic world, he added.

He said Turkish people have embraced Syrians with compassion and mercy for years, and "we will act with the same sensitivity in the next process." The country hosts more than 3 million Syrians who fled the civil war in 2011.

Erdogan said a peaceful return of Syrians to their homes is both a humanitarian duty and a strategic priority for regional stability. (end)

