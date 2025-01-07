(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

I have been advocating for decades that Trinidad and Tobago need our young and intelligent people to take us forward. The resignation of Dr Keith Rowley and the introduction of Stuart Young as his replacement indicates that The People's National Movement (PNM) seems to be moving in the right direction.

The world is changing daily, is leading to drastic changes in security, agriculture, communication, and manufacturing, and is primarily responsible for most of the economic gains in many countries. We need personnel who understand and trust the technology and is willing to integrate new and innovative management practices.

The PNM has not shown that it is open to the interventions necessary for the progress that is possible. Trinidad and Tobago remains one of the few countries that still use paper immigration and customs forms for travellers. It seems almost impossible for the government to understand the need for state-issued vehicle identification plates with the associated technological advances that can lead to immediate vehicle identification by the authorities. These are common practices in the developed world.

The ability to renew one's passport and drivers' licence online, to pay taxes and traffic violations online, and to access most government services online are standard international best practices.

Those must be the way of the immediate future for Trinidad and Tobago. While one must feel a sense of comfort in seeing the PNM while in government make the internal changes that accommodate young and intelligent people, there remain a lot to be done by those opposed to the PNM.

I am aware of a plethora of young intelligent people in the political environment that are willing to offer themselves to service but are pushed aside by those with louder voices and less competence. I had the fortunate opportunity to meet one such person Anita Haynes MP for Tabaquite. She is eloquent, hardworking and has a lot to contribute towards the management of Trinidad and Tobago. She is only one of the many incredibly talented, intelligent people who should be available to the electorate.

If those opposed to the PNM cannot find it within themselves to look beyond personal gain and allow the brightest and best to occupy the political space then the population will continue to vote for the PNM and the country, will continue to struggle with a management style and system that seems unable to be visionary and accommodating to modern technology.

God Bless Our Nation

Steve Alvarez

