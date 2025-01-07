Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Worth $ 208.85 Billion By 2030 CAGR 42.32%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) "AI Revolutionizes Healthcare: Projected to Reach $208.85 Billion by 2030, Growing at a Remarkable CAGR of 42.32%"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is anticipated to reach USD 208.85 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 42.32% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Driven Market Research . The increasing demand for artificial intelligence in healthcare sector for more efficient, accurate, and improved patient care is a primary reason for the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2023, a survey conducted by Morgan Stanley found that 94% of healthcare companies are using AI and machine learning. The money spent on these technologies is expected to increase from 5.7% of their budget in 2022 to 10.5% in 2024. This shows a significant rise in investment in AI and machine learning within the healthcare industry.The healthcare industry is increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. AI is utilized for accurate diagnosis and treatment predictions, while robotics support complex surgeries and rationalize routine tasks. This integration aims to improve precision, reduce human error, and optimize overall healthcare delivery. For instance, AI-driven systems such as IBM Watson are helping doctors identify the most effective treatment plans for cancer patients by analyzing vast amounts of medical data. Meanwhile, robotics is playing a crucial role in complex surgeries, such as the da Vinci Surgical System, which allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures with enhanced precision.AI is being increasingly integrated into drug discovery and development to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. It assists in analyzing large datasets to identify promising drug leads and predict their potential effects. This approach accelerates the development process, reduces costs, and improves the probability of discovering effective treatments. For instance, a review published in Drug Discovery Today Journal in January 2024 highlighted the application of deep generative AI models in de novo drug design. These AI models use sophisticated algorithms to design new, unique molecules from scratch, optimizing them for the desired biological activity. This allows researchers to explore previously uncharted chemical spaces, accelerating the discovery of novel drug candidates.The report“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Overview, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast Analysis Report By Offering, By Application (Drug discovery and Development, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics), By End-user (Hospital and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030” is available now to Driven Market Research customers and can also be purchased directly from:Further key findings from the report suggest:.Rising implementation of artificial intelligence and robotics in the healthcare industry is driving the market..High demand for AI in the healthcare sector for enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and better patient outcomes is contributing to the growth of the market..The solution segment is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies in areas such as diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug discovery..The medical imaging and diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2024, driven by advancements in machine learning and deep learning..The precision medicine segment is expected to grow over the forecast period..North America dominated the AI in healthcare market. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI in healthcare settings..Market players operating in artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market include NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Oracle, Intel Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, (Optum Inc.), Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, IQVIA, Micron Technology, Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc..In October 2024, Microsoft Corporation introduced several innovations within Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, focusing on enhancing care experiences, fostering team collaboration, empowering healthcare workers, and providing clinical and operational insights. These advancements include new AI models in Azure AI Studio, enhanced data solutions in Microsoft Fabric, the healthcare agent service in Copilot Studio, and an AI-driven nursing workflow solution. These developments aim to support healthcare organizations in improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency.Global AI in Healthcare Market Report Segmentation:This report forecasts revenue growth on a global, regional, and country level and analyzes the latest trends across various sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. Driven Market Research Pvt. Ltd. has segmented the global AI in healthcare market report by offering, application, end-user, and region:Offering Outlook:.Solution.ServicesApplication Outlook:.Drug Discovery and Development.Medical Imaging and Diagnostics.Medicine (Oncology, Cardiovascular and Orthopedics).Clinical Trials.Precision Medicine.Prognosis Model.Robot-Assisted Surgery.Virtual Nursing Assistant.Wearable.Administrative Workflow Assistant.OthersEnd-user Outlook:.Hospitals and Clinics.Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies.Contact Research Organization (CRO).Patients.OthersRegion Outlook:.North AmericaoU.S.oCanada.EuropeoUKoGermanyoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoRest of Asia Pacific.Latin AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin America.MEAoSouth AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoRest of MEA

