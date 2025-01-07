Sezzle Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On December 18, shares of Sezzle dropped by 22% following allegations from Hindenburg Research, which accused the company of engaging in unsustainable lending practices funded by high-interest loans, inflating its customer and merchant base, and enabling insiders to profit through margin loans. Hindenburg's report raised significant concerns about Sezzle's financial stability and its business model. In response, Block & Leviton is conducting an investigation into the matter.

