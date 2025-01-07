Currency Exchange International, Corp. Announces Strategic Review Of Exchange Bank Of Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (“ CXI ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: CXI) (OTC: CURN), announced today that a Special Committee of independent directors is actively considering a range of strategic options for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exchange of Canada (“ EBC ”), a federally chartered non-deposit-taking Canadian Schedule I bank. The strategic review aims to explore opportunities to maximize long-term value for and focus the Company's resources towards its profitable U.S. operations.

The formal review of the future of EBC is expected to enhance performance and improve the return on CXI's capital. INFOR Financial Inc. has been retained as the Company's strategic advisor to assist in this process.

The Board of Directors and Management are focused on assessing shareholder interests and evaluating the optimal path forward for CXI on executing its strategic plan. CXI emphasizes that there is no assurance the strategic review will result in any specific transaction. The Company remains committed to ensuring minimal, if any, disruption to all its stakeholders throughout this process.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, (“ CXIFX ”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Company-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com.

The Group's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Clients are served through the use of its proprietary software, (“ EBCFX ”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

