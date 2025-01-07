Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses; February 10, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 7, 2024 and November 24, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Cassava investors have until February 10, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint claims that the Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose important information regarding the effectiveness of simufilam, the leading drug candidate for Alzheimer's Disease from Cassava. More specifically, the Complaint asserts that the Defendants misled investors by expressing confidence in simufilam's potential to treat Alzheimer's Disease. The Complaint further alleges that on November 25, 2024, Cassava revealed that simufilam did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

