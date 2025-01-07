Mcneill Burbank Announces New Construction In Raleigh: Burnette North A Community Of Custom Homes In North Raleigh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rendering of Custom Home in Burnette North

McNeill Burbank Custom Home Builder Logo

Custom craftsman home interior in Burnette North

- Grant DoRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- McNeill Burbank, a trusted name in luxury homebuilding, is excited to announce the launch of Burnette North, an exclusive new community of custom homes in North Raleigh . This exceptional development features 14 uniquely designed homes with high-end finishes and exceptional craftsmanship, making it one of the most sought-after places to live in the area.Located off Lynn and Ben Bur Road in one of the top neighborhoods in Raleigh , Burnette North offers an unparalleled location that places residents at the center of everything North Raleigh has to offer. The community is just minutes from premier shopping, dining, and entertainment options, with convenient access to major roadways. For families, the neighborhood is within walking distance of local schools, parks, and green spaces, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced and vibrant lifestyle.“Burnette North is designed for those who appreciate both quality and convenience,” said Grant Do, Director of Marketing at McNeill Burbank.“We've carefully crafted each home to provide the perfect blend of modern design, luxurious features, and a prime location that allows residents to enjoy everything that makes North Raleigh one of the most desirable areas to live.”Features of Burnette North Homes:*14 Custom Homes: Each home in Burnette North is uniquely designed to offer distinctive curb appeal and premium interior finishes.*High-End Interiors in Any Size Home: Homes feature the finest materials, including gourmet kitchens, spacious open floor plans, and top-of-the-line appliances.*Prime Location: Residents will enjoy easy access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment North Raleigh has to offer.*Family-Friendly Environment: Within walking distance of local schools, parks, and green spaces, making it an ideal community for families.With homes ranging in size and design, Burnette North offers something for every homebuyer. Whether you're a first-time buyer, growing family, or empty nester, these new homes in North Raleigh cater to all lifestyles and preferences.*Availability: Homes in Burnette North are now available for pre-sale, with construction underway. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact McNeill Burbank to learn more about this exceptional opportunity to own a home in one of Raleigh's most desirable neighborhoods.About McNeill BurbankMcNeill Burbank is a leading builder of luxury homes in the Raleigh area, known for their commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. With years of experience, McNeill Burbank continues to create beautiful custom craftsman homes that reflect the values and aspirations of modern homeowners.For more information about Burnette North or to schedule a tour, visit communities/burnette-north/ or contact McNeill Burbank at 984-214-8846.

