Krak Boba Celebrates A Landmark Year Of Growth, Opening Stores Across The Nation In 2024

Southern California-based boba brand is helps people across the country“Krak into it and slay the day” with bold drinks and a growing community of boba lovers.

- Tin Do, CEO at Krak BobaORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Krak Boba , the innovative boba brand known for bold flavors and customizable drinks, is celebrating a landmark year of growth with 14 new locations that opened in 2024. This rapid expansion marks Krak Boba's official debut as a national franchise as the boba brand extends their vibrant presence and fresh, hand-crafted elixirs into four new states.Krak Boba's nationwide growth includes their first location in the Southeast with a new store in Longwood, Florida, giving boba lovers in the Sunshine State a chance to experience the hype; a footprint in the South with a new location in Addison, Texas, expanding its reach in one of the fastest-growing markets; the first Midwest location in South Bend, Indiana, just minutes from the University of Notre Dame, introducing Krak Boba to an entirely new region; the brand's first step into the Rockies with a location in Superior, Colorado; and 10 additional locations across California, where Krak Boba's vibrant drinks and community-driven approach have fueled its loyal following. This rapid expansion brings Krak Boba's total to 23 opened locations nationwide.“Expanding into four new states this year is a huge milestone for Krak Boba. It shows that people everywhere are excited to Krak into it and slay the day with us,” said Tin Do, CEO at Krak Boba.“We've always believed that great boba should come with great vibes, and whether you're grabbing a drink with friends and family, fueling up for class or celebrating a win, we're here to make every cup a moment to remember.”Since its founding, Krak Boba has built a reputation for serving high-quality, customizable drinks served in an upbeat, welcoming environment. Their comprehensive menu consists of classics such as creamy milk teas and refreshing fruit teas, along with endless topping options such as boba, popping pearls and jellies. From using a 50-year-old family Taro recipe to only using real fruit in their drinks, Krak Boba's dedication to quality and their playful energy set them apart in this booming specialty beverage market.Krak Boba's expansion into Indiana, Texas, Colorado and Florida represents more than just store growth - it reflects Krak Boba's mission to bring people together over bold flavors, quality ingredients and uplifting spirit. By growing into new communities, Krak Boba is building connections and creating a space where boba fans can come together to share smiles and their love of creative drinks.“We're not just about boba - we're about creating a community,” said Ben Pham, COO at Krak Boba.“Whether it's your first Krak Boba or your daily go-to, we're thrilled to see more people across the country embrace the energy and creativity that makes Krak Boba special.”With demand for specialty beverages continuing to rise, Krak Boba is perfectly positioned for expansion. By pairing its signature drinks with a focus on exceptional customer service and community building, the brand has become a standout in the boba and tea drink market.To find a Krak Boba location near you or learn more about the menu, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">krakboba. For media inquiries, please contact .... Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.About Krak BobaKrak Boba is not just a boba tea brand; it's a revolution in the making. Founded on a relentless pursuit of flavor innovation and a commitment to authenticity, Krak Boba has swiftly emerged as a vibrant force in the dynamic world of boba tea. The brand believes in unearthing the strength within you, celebrating authenticity and defying conventions. Our mission is to craft powerful elixirs that invigorate your senses, infuse you with vitality and empower you to reign supreme in your daily adventures. Because, at Krak Boba, we know that you were born to rule!With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a boundless spirit of innovation, we invite you to sip, savor and celebrate the extraordinary. Krak Boba is your passport to flavor-filled escapades that awaken your inner ruler. Join us in challenging the norm and embracing the exceptional, one extraordinary sip at a time. To learn more, please visit KrakBoba.

