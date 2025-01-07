TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS RECOGNIZED AS 'INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karen Bizzini

Nancy Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced that Partners Karen Bizzini and Nancy Brown have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as“Inspirational Women Forum & Awards” nominees, highlighted in a special supplement, Inspirational Women Magazine. The publication highlights“an extraordinary group of women who are driving change and shaping the future,” states the publisher.Karen Bizzini“specializes in insurance coverage and commercial litigation,” states the editor.“With extensive experience in arbitration, mediation, trial and appellate work, she advises clients on complex insurance issues across various policies. Bizzini excels at resolving lawsuits through dispositive motions and has secured significant rulings in state and federal courts. Committed to pro bono work, she secured substantial VA benefits for a female Army veteran. Active in the legal community, she mentors female attorneys and has held leadership roles with the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles.” The feature notes Bizzini's deep commitment to serving the community, volunteering with the American Red Cross and Cancer Society and serving as a board member of No Limits.Nancy J.W. Brown's practice also focuses on insurance coverage and commercial litigation. She regularly represents excess insurers and reinsurers in coverage, business, and regulatory issues throughout the country. Brown has a strong track record handling bench and jury trials, as well as appeals, in matters arising from policies issued to entities that qualify to self-insure, as well as general, environmental, professional, and director's and officer's liability policies. She also represents commercial clients in breach of contract, intellectual property and unfair competition matters. Committed to community service, she volunteers as an umpire for Little League baseball and supports several nonprofit organizations. Brown spends time mentoring younger attorneys and young adults interested in pursuing a legal career. She recently has become involved with the Teach Democracy L.A. County Mock Trial Competition.

