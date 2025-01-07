RPC, Inc. Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA,, Jan.

7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, (NYSE: RES ) announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, January 30, 2025 before the opens.

In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (888) 440-5966, or (646) 960-0125 for international callers, and use conference ID number 9842359.

For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company's investor website.

Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.

RPC's investor website can be found on the internet at RPC .

For information about RPC, Inc. or this event, please contact:

Mark Chekanow, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(404) 419-3809

[email protected]



Michael L. Schmit

Chief Financial Officer

(404) 321-2140

[email protected]



