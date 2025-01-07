Eastgroup Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, (NYSE: EGP ) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter Call and Webcast on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

On the call, Marshall Loeb, CEO, and Wood, CFO, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter results, current operations, and earnings outlook for 2025.



EastGroup plans to release results for the quarter after the closes on February 6, 2025. The earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Company's website, , at that time.

A live broadcast of the conference call is available by dialing 1-800-836-8184 (conference ID EastGroup) or by webcast through a link on the Company's website at . If you are unable to listen to the live conference call, a telephone and webcast replay will be available on Friday, February 7, 2025. The telephone replay will be available through Friday, February 14, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-888-660-6345 (access code 93780#). The replay of the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company's website at and will be available through Friday, February 14, 2025.

EastGroup, a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 2000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Texas, Florida, California, Arizona and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 63.1 million square feet.

