Susan Fryman Shares Her Journey Of Empowerment In #1 International Best-Selling Book, The Call Within

Susan Fryman's story of faith, resilience, and personal growth inspires readers to embrace healing and hope in The Call Within.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Susan Fryman, a 500-hour registered yoga teacher, Reiki Master, and Master Sound Facilitator, proudly announces her contribution to the #1 international best-selling book, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation. Officially achieving best-seller status on January 4, 2025 in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK, this powerful anthology features 52 stories of personal growth, healing, and transformation, with proceeds supporting Brighter Healing Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to expanding access to holistic wellness resources.Susan's chapter, The Year of No Regrets, offers readers an intimate look into her transformative experience of choosing to live without fear and embracing life's opportunities. She shares how small acts of courage-such as signing up for yoga teacher training or running marathons-shifted her self-perception and allowed her to step into a life of purpose. Her narrative inspires readers to listen to their intuition, break free from limiting beliefs, and pursue personal growth without hesitation.Her journey toward empowerment wasn't always clear. Susan describes how self-doubt and societal expectations once held her back, creating a mental prison of regret and hesitation. Through the support of friends and mentors, Susan began to embrace opportunities that once seemed impossible. These pivotal moments paved the way for her work in yoga, sound healing, and meditation, which now form the foundation of her holistic wellness practice, The Waking Owl.“Living a life of no regrets was not just a goal but a necessity. I realized that by saying yes to the things that scared me, I found a path to my most authentic self,” says Susan Fryman.“I hope my story inspires others to take that first step, even if their inner voice hesitates.”Susan Fryman holds certifications in multiple disciplines, including Thai Yoga Massage, sound therapy, restorative yoga, and pranayama. Her dedication to continuous learning has led her to study internationally while remaining grounded in her Cincinnati community. As a result, Susan blends traditional healing modalities with modern approaches to guide her clients toward holistic well-being.The Waking Owl, Susan's wellness brand, reflects her commitment to helping individuals reconnect with their bodies, minds, and spirits. Her classes and workshops emphasize mindfulness, breath awareness, and movement, empowering participants to cultivate self-compassion and balance in their lives.A key component of Susan's mission is accessibility. She believes healing and personal growth should be available to everyone, regardless of experience or background. To support this, Susan offers affordable classes, community events, and virtual resources. Her intuitive teaching style fosters a safe environment where students feel encouraged to explore their own healing paths.In addition to teaching, Susan leads retreats that focus on integrating yoga, meditation, and sound healing for deep transformation. Her unique approach attracts students from across the globe who seek holistic experiences that nourish the soul. Susan also partners with fellow wellness practitioners to create collaborative experiences that expand the reach of holistic healing practices.The Call Within isn't just a book-it's a movement that celebrates the resilience and strength found in life's most vulnerable moments. Susan's contribution highlights the importance of trusting the journey, even when the destination feels unclear. Her experiences remind readers that stepping out of their comfort zones can lead to profound healing and growth.For more information about Susan Fryman's work, visit her platforms and inquire about upcoming workshops and retreats at ....About Susan Fryman and The Waking Owl:Susan Fryman is a Cincinnati-based yoga instructor, Reiki Master, and sound healing facilitator. As the founder of The Waking Owl, Susan's mission is to provide holistic healing experiences that empower individuals to lead lives of balance and self-awareness. Through yoga, sound healing, and mindfulness practices, Susan continues to uplift and inspire her community, fostering transformation and wellness. Her dedication to education and growth extends globally, as she teaches both locally and internationally.

