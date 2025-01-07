Leopard Imaging Showcases Cutting-Edge Imaging Solutions Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon RideTM Platform and Microchip at CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, proudly announces its work with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Microchip to demonstrate advanced imaging solutions with Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) connectivity at CES 2025. The demonstration will utilize the Snapdragon RideTM Platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and the VS700 family of ASA Motion (ASA-ML) Serializers/Deserializers from Microchip.

Leopard Imaging Showcases Imaging Solutions Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon RideTM Platform and Microchip at CES 2025

Leopard Imaging's work with Qualcomm Technologies and Microchip highlights the Leopard Imaging's continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of imaging technology in automotive with platforms designed to deliver top-tier performance for automotive by combining sophisticated image signal processing (ISP) capabilities with power-optimized AI acceleration. This helps to support superior image quality and embedded AI solutions at the edge, addressing the most demanding industry requirements.

The demonstration is aimed at underscoring the next generation of automotive transmission standards for ADAS, emphasizing high-bandwidth, automotive-grade connectivity powered by Microchip's state-of-the-art technology.



Next-Generation Open Standard for Camera and Display Video Data : Setting new benchmarks in high-speed data transmission for modern automotive applications.

High-Bandwidth, Automotive-Grade Connectivity and Link Layer Security : Delivering robust data transfer capabilities essential for complex automotive systems.

Power over Coaxial and Interoperability : Enabling simplified wiring and enhanced compatibility across various devices. Multi-Sensor Support with Snapdragon Ride : Allowing seamless integration of multiple sensors for advanced vehicle perception and situational awareness.

"We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies and Microchip to showcase the future of imaging technology at CES 2025," said Bill Pu, CEO of Leopard Imaging. "Our combined expertise accelerates the development of high-performance imaging solutions that power next-generation automotive."

To see the live demo, please visit Leopard Imaging at CES 2025, Booth No. 9439, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 7-10. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected] .

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, as well as high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

