Bellring Brands Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, (NYSE:BRBR) today announced it will hold a call on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2025 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. BellRing also announced it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter after close on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Interested parties may join the conference call by registering in advance at the following link: BellRing Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call . Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the conference call. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing's website at . A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing's website in the Investor Relations section.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Investor Relations

Jennifer Meyer

...

(415) 814-9388