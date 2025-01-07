Balfour Capital Group Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Matias Oscar Pejko As Division Head Of Latin America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Winston ChurchillYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Matias Oscar Pejko as its Division Head of Latin America. In this role, Matias will work closely with Chief Officer Steve Alain Lawrence, Johan Boos, Marcel Dufol, and Adam Green to drive strategic growth and development in the Latin American market.Matias brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Balfour Capital. Since 2006, he has served as Partner, Director, and CFO at FARO Capital SA, a financial engineering company specializing in investment project analysis, structuring, implementation, and operation. FARO Capital SA focuses on agribusiness for export markets and partners strategically with Ombú Investment Group, a family office that has made significant contributions to Argentina's retail industry through acquisitions of franchises like Freddo and Farmacity in collaboration with Pegasus Fund.In his role at FARO Capital SA, Matias managed business, administrative, accounting, tax, and financial operations while overseeing information management for investors and partners. He also led human resources and technology initiatives. Among his notable achievements, Matias launched the Pecan Nut Business Unit in 2007, raising USD 20 million for institutional investors. He structured a combined productive real estate venture with a total investment of USD 13 million and spearheaded the development of a traditional agricultural fund. Additionally, he restructured the Organic Honey Business Unit, securing over USD 1.5 million in financial aid from multilateral institutions and government programs.Matias' earlier career includes project distribution at FARO Capital SA (2004-2006), where he supported start-up project distribution in capital rounds and investor reporting. From 2003 to 2018, he served as an independent financial advisor for UEFIC Batiment Real Estate, raising funds for real estate redevelopment and managing investor accounts, contributing to over 20 building acquisitions in Argentina.He also held roles as Planning & Reporting Head at First City Recovery SA (2005-2006), CEO Associate at Jugos del Sur SA (2004-2005), and Strategic Planner and Business Development Officer at Citi (2000-2002).With his extensive experience in financial operations, strategic planning, and investment structuring, Matias Oscar Pejko is well-equipped to lead Balfour Capital Group's expansion into Latin America.About Balfour Capital Group: Balfour Capital Group is a leading investment financial firm managing over $400 million in assets under management. The firm operates globally, offering diverse investment solutions across various asset classes. With a strong leadership team and a focus on innovation, Balfour Capital continues to expand its presence in international markets.

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+1 3128576941

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.