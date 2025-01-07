Aflac Incorporated To Release Fourth Quarter Results And CFO Video Update On February 5, 2025 And Host Webcast On February 6, 2025
COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on February 5, 2025 . At that time, earnings materials, including the quarterly earnings release and financial supplement, will be available, along with a financial update video from Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén,
on the company's Investor Relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" afla .
Aflac Incorporated will also webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 6. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos, along with Brodén, will discuss the company's quarterly results and outlook. Virgil Miller, President of
Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S., will join them to answer questions during the webcast with other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan. To listen to the conference call, please register at href="" rel="nofollow" afla five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2024) for 11 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac
or aflac/espanol . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at href="" rel="nofollow" afla
under "Sustainability."
Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667,
or [email protected]
Media contact – Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]
