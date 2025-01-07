Appotronics Showcasing Robust Lineup Of Laser Technology Products At CES 2025, Enhancing Its Global Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Appotronics, the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology, is at CES 2025 showcasing its cutting-edge optics products for the automotive industry, home entertainment, AI-powered AR glasses, and state-of-the-art laser TVs and laser projectors - through its subsidiary, Formovie. This marks a pivotal step in the laser-tech giant's expansion into overseas markets. Additionally, Appotronics is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ceres, a leading developer of holographic-enabled transparent displays, which marks another significant advancement in global technology collaboration.

Revolutionizing Automotive Innovations

In the automotive sector, Appotronics is presenting the world's first automotive-grade exterior laser projector – a mass-produced product that features in the Smart #5 electric SUV, which will be exhibited at CES 2025. The Shenzhen-based company is also unveiling the world's first All-in-One laser smart headlight, which is capable of meeting Intelligent Signal Display (ISD), Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and entertainment needs – and is poised for mass production soon.

Furthermore, Appotronics is showcasing prototype products, including a distributed illumination and display system with a fiber-coupled light source, a high-performance laser beam scanning (LBS) display, a transparent surface display, and a PHUD (projected head-up display), as well as a finger-sized ultra-compact DLP projector. These prototypes hint at the future of laser technology in cars, as envisioned by Appotronics and its partnering automakers.

"We aim to uncover the illumination and display-product requirements of automakers in North America, Europe, and South Korea, by meeting them at CES, especially as they seek components to develop their advanced electrified and intelligent vehicles," said Yu Xin, Vice President of Appotronics, who leads the company's Automotive Optics division. "Our goal is to enhance our automotive clients' market competitiveness and provide an exceptional driving experience to end-users."

Democratizing Home Entertainment and Beyond

At CES 2025, Appotronics is proud to showcase its latest home projectors powered by ALPD 5.0 Pro technology, which features peak brightness of 5,000 lumens and a peak contrast ratio of 5,000:1. In addition to these impressive specifications, ALPD 5.0 Pro introduces optical zoom and dynamic aperture technology, significantly enhancing optical performance and delivering unparalleled cinema-grade picture quality at affordable prices.

Moreover, Appotronics has integrated its newly developed software-based dynamic backlight technology, which dramatically improves contrast levels. This innovation, already applied to laser TVs and ALPD 5.0 projectors, enables dynamic contrast ratios that exceed 10,000:1, which provides users with a richer, more immersive viewing experience.

"We aim to demonstrate that Appotronics offers a holistic approach to projection technology - particularly to clients like traditional projector brands, professional Audio & Video clients, and portable high-brightness outdoor camping and RV markets," said Chen Zhi, General Manager of Appotronics' Consumer Optical Components division. "This segment focuses on providing core projection components and complete corporate solutions that are tailored to the consumer market, which span licensed systems (such as Google), comprehensive product design, and manufacturing for products ranging from $99 to $9,999."

In addition to home entertainment, Appotronics is also exploring opportunities in embedded AR/IoT wearable devices. Beyond AR glasses, the company is positioning its display technology as a key component for IoT-connected devices and mobile wearable products, further broadening the potential applications of its advanced optical solutions.

Lastly, Appotronics recognizes opportunities in the gift and toy markets, which also demonstrates its ability to meet the diverse needs of clients in multiple sectors. With its groundbreaking technologies and fully customizable solutions, Appotronics continues to redefine what's possible in projection and display innovation.

Enlightening AR Glasses

At CES 2025, Appotronics is also showcasing its self-developed ultra-mini full-color projector core component for augmented reality (AR) glasses. This core component, with a volume of just 0.8 cubic centimeters, is notably smaller than typical Bluetooth headsets and ideally suited to meet the lightweight demands of AR glasses. These glasses cater to diverse applications, including gaming, entertainment, remote collaboration and communication, training, and education. The AR glass optics core component from Appotronics stands out with industry-leading attributes such as a high contrast ratio of 200:1, a high resolution of 720P, and ultra-low power consumption, facilitating vibrant full-color displays. Crucially, its low cost and exceptional cost-effectiveness can accelerate the adoption of AR glasses in the mass market. Presently, this ultra-miniature full-color AR optical engine has the capability for mass production and can be developed in collaboration with customers.

Strategic Partnership with Ceres

Meanwhile, Appotronics is excited to announce another international partnership, this time with the Scotland-based Ceres – in which the two will combine their technologies for in-car display solutions, including driver and passenger transparent heads-up displays (HUDs). This collaboration aims to provide more intuitive, flexible, and distraction-free high-resolution display solutions for next-generation vehicles.

About Appotronics

Appotronics is the inventor of the ALPD® laser display technology and one of the first companies to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. From optics for the home, cinemas, and the automotive industry, even to AR glasses, Appotronics' cutting-edge products are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses worldwide.

Visit Appotronics at CES 2025

To experience Appotronics' latest innovations in home entertainment optics and projector products, visit Booth No. 21414, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center. For their automotive and AR optics products, visit the Ren Boardroom at the Renaissance Hotel.

