DARMSTADT, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Software GmbH, the holding entity of the Software AG group, today announced that following the divestments of the webMethods, StreamSets and TrendMiner businesses in July, it has now also closed the sales of Alfabet and Cumulocity. Having overseen six years of transformation, Sanjay Brahmawar has decided that now is a natural point at which to step down from his role as Group CEO. This change is part of the group's strategy to operate Adabas & Natural (A&N) and ARIS as standalone businesses, each led by their own management teams.

Brahmawar has been instrumental in evolving Software AG from a legacy software company to a modern, subscription and SaaS business, focused on ARR growth. He drove the acquisition of StreamSets which, combined with webMethods, was later recognized in the market as Super-iPaaS, culminating in the business being acquired by IBM in July 2024. Brahmawar was also integral to the carve-out and divestments of the TrendMiner, Cumulocity and Alfabet businesses.

Effective immediately, Silver Lake has appointed senior executives Martin Biegel, Martin Clemm, Robin Colman, and Toktam Khatibzadeh to lead Software GmbH, which continues to be the holding company for ARIS, Adabas & Natural (A&N) and Software AG's central functions.

Adabas & Natural (A&N) and ARIS are each making significant investments in product innovation and talent, in order to execute on their multi-year growth plans.

A&N has been a leader for decades in mission-critical, high-performance non-relational transactional database software.

With its own programming language and best-in-class performance and reliability, A&N processes billions of transactions for essential business processes across platforms including mainframe, Linux and the Cloud. A&N's 2050+ strategy is focused on continued innovation to directly support its customers and their growth.

ARIS is a leader in business process intelligence SaaS solutions for enterprises. ARIS' cloud-native process modelling and process mining solutions allow businesses to manage the entire process lifecycle, giving material efficiencies and value to their customers. ARIS has been the pioneer of the process intelligence space, and its products are recognized by prominent industry analysts as market leading.

Sanjay Brahmawar said: "It has been a privilege to lead such a well-respected company through many significant moments in its recent history, and to have worked with such a talented and committed team of professionals. As I embark on my new chapter, I will be watching with interest as Software AG continues on the next phase of its own journey. I leave knowing that there is an exceptional management team in place to take this strong business forward, and I am grateful to all colleagues and the Board for the support over the last six years, and especially to Silver Lake for their great partnership."

Christian Lucas, Managing Partner of Silver Lake and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Software GmbH, said: "We want to thank Sanjay for driving the transformation of Software AG and are very grateful for his substantial contributions to the success of the company since we partnered with him and the Software AG team in 2022. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Looking ahead, we are excited to invest in both ARIS and Adabas & Natural and their world class products, and support their multi-year growth acceleration plans as independent companies."

