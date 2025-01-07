BD To Host Virtual 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX ), a leading global medical company, today announced that it will host its virtual 2025 Annual Meeting of (the "Annual Meeting") on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on December 9, 2024, or their duly authorized proxies, will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, vote their shares and ask questions by visiting . Guests may also access the Annual Meeting but in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the Annual Meeting on the BD website at href="" rel="nofollow" b for approximately one year from the date of the Annual Meeting.

