Delphi Construction Celebrates Completion Of Latham Centers Anne Mcmanus Campus Center In Brewster, MA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Latham Centers

- Corey Heaslip, Vice President of Project Development at Delphi Construction

BREWSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delphi is proud to announce the successful completion of the Latham Centers – Anne McManus Campus Center, an innovative educational facility developed through the adaptive reuse of an existing building. The newly renovated Campus Center will serve as a central hub for Latham Centers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing specialized services for individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome.

The reuse of the existing structure not only preserves the historical significance of the building but also reimagines it as a dynamic educational space designed to foster growth, learning, and community engagement. The facility will offer a variety of resources, including classrooms, multi-purpose spaces, and areas for recreational activities, all aimed at providing comprehensive support to students and their families.

This project was designed by Bruce Ronayne Hamilton Architects, with engineering expertise provided by Design Day Mechanicals and TF Moran. The collaborative effort of the design team ensured that the renovation met the unique needs of Latham Centers while preserving the integrity of the original structure. The team worked diligently to incorporate sustainable building practices and energy-efficient technologies, aligning with Delphi's commitment to environmentally responsible construction.

Corey Heaslip, Vice President of Project Development at Delphi Construction, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "The completion of the Anne McManus Campus Center represents a significant milestone not only for Latham Centers but for the community as a whole. We are honored to have played a role in creating a space that will inspire and support individuals on their educational journeys."

The Latham Centers – Anne McManus Campus Center is not just a building; it is a space where individuals can thrive, learn, and connect. Latham Centers has long been a pillar in the community, and this new facility will enhance their ability to provide essential services and programs. It aims to create an inclusive environment that fosters collaboration among educators, students, and families, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources they need to succeed.

Delphi Construction remains committed to delivering high-quality construction projects that meet the evolving needs of its clients while prioritizing safety, efficiency, and community impact. The successful completion of this project is a testament to these values and highlights the positive influence that well-designed spaces can have on individuals and communities alike.

For more information about the Latham Centers – Anne McManus Campus Center please visit

About Delphi Construction

Delphi Construction is a leading construction firm specializing in residential and commercial projects. With a dedication to quality, innovation, and community enhancement, Delphi Construction delivers exceptional results that exceed expectations. For more information, visit .

Corey Heaslip

Delphi Construction

+1 508-815-5555

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.