Stagwell (STGW) To Participate In The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference


1/7/2025 4:16:25 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell
(NASDAQ:
STGW ), the challenger Network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO
Mark Penn will attend the 27th Annual Needham Growth conference in New York City.

Penn will participate in a fireside chat on
January 15, 2025, at
12:45 p.m. ET. Penn will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed here . The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

Visit
this
page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to
[email protected]
with questions.

About Stagwell
 Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at
.

IR Contact
Ben Allanson
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

