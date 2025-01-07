Stagwell (STGW) To Participate In The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell

(NASDAQ:

STGW ), the challenger built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO

Mark Penn will attend the 27th Annual Needham Growth in New York City.

Penn will participate in a fireside chat on

January 15, 2025, at

12:45 p.m. ET. Penn will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed here . The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

Visit

this

page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to

[email protected]

with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at

.



IR Contact

Ben Allanson

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED