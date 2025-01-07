AAR Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

WOOD DALE, Ill., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

a leading provider of services to commercial and operators, MROs, and OEMs, reported today results for the fiscal year 2025 second quarter ended November 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Sales of $686 million; increased 26%

Organic growth of 12%; accelerated from 6% in Q1

GAAP EPS of $(0.87)

Adjusted EPS (diluted) of $0.90; increased 11%

GAAP Net loss of $31 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $78 million; increased 42% Cash flow provided by operating activities of $22 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"AAR delivered another solid quarter with record sales and improved margins," said John M. Holmes, AAR's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales grew 26%, underpinned by strong organic growth of 12%, which accelerated from 6% in the first quarter. We saw 20% sales growth in our Parts Supply segment, led by a significant expansion in our commercial new parts distribution activities, and a return to growth in USM as high demand for engine and airframe components continued and asset availability improved.

Sales in Repair & Engineering grew 57% year-over-year due to meaningful contributions from our Product Support acquisition and continued efficiency gains in our heavy maintenance hangars. The double-digit sales growth across our commercial and government businesses have us tracking toward another record year."

Holmes continued, "We were also pleased to secure new business wins in each of our core segments. In Parts Supply, we signed new distribution agreements with Chromalloy and Whippany Actuation Systems, and in Integrated Solutions we extended our Airinmar contract with Singapore Airlines. Shortly after the quarter closed, our Repair & Engineering segment announced a joint venture with Air France to support next generation aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region out of our Thailand facility. Additionally, as part of our strategy to focus on higher margin activities, we recently announced the divestiture of our Landing Gear Overhaul business, which we expect to be immediately accretive to margins and earnings upon closing."

"Furthermore, we drove significant expansion in our adjusted EBITDA margins, increasing to 11.4% in the quarter from 10.1% in the prior year quarter.

As we continue to optimize our portfolio and drive efficiencies throughout our businesses, we anticipate continued margin expansion in the coming quarters," Holmes concluded.

RECENT UPDATES

Multi-year engine parts supply agreement to distribute Chromalloy's Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts for the CF6-80C2 engine type

Multi-year global agreement with Whippany Actuation Systems, a TransDigm Group business, to distribute all components and sub-assemblies for their actuation product line

Extension with Singapore Airlines for Airinmar's full suite of repair cycle management services Agreement to form a joint venture in the Asia-Pacific region with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance to support next generation aircraft

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced an agreement to divest its Landing Gear Overhaul business for $51 million.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Consolidated second quarter sales increased 26% to $686.1 million, compared to $545.4 million in the same quarter last year. This reflects a 30% increase in consolidated sales to commercial customers, primarily due to the acquisition of the Product Support business and strong demand throughout the Company's Parts Supply segment.

Sales to government customers increased 16% from the same period last year, primarily due to increased order volume for new parts distribution activities. Sales to commercial customers were 73% of consolidated sales, compared to 71% in the prior year quarter.

Second quarter results include after-tax charges of $57.1 million associated with the recently announced FCPA settlement and related costs.

As a result of these charges, the Company reported a net loss of $30.6 million, or $0.87 per share. For the second quarter of the prior year, the Company reported net income of $23.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $0.90, compared to $0.81 in the second quarter of the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $133.1 million in the current quarter, compared to $65.7 million in the prior year quarter.

The second quarter included $59.2 million for the settlement of FCPA allegations and related costs.

Acquisition, amortization, and integration expenses were $4.4 million in the quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating margins were (0.3)% in the quarter, compared to 7.0% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin increased to 9.2% in the current year quarter from 8.1% in the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of growth in commercial sales. Sequentially, our adjusted operating margin increased from 9.1% to 9.2%, driven by improved profitability in our Repair & Engineering segment.

Net interest expense for the quarter was $18.8 million, compared to $5.6 million last year, primarily due to increased debt levels as a result of funding the Product Support acquisition.

Average diluted share count increased from 35.3 million shares in the prior year quarter to 35.5 million shares in the current year quarter. Debt repayment remains a priority, but the Company will also continue to evaluate other attractive investment opportunities as well as share repurchases for capital deployment.

Currently, $52.5 million remains on the existing $150 million share repurchase program.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $22.0 million during the current quarter, compared to cash provided of $17.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Excluding the accounts receivable financing program, cash flow provided by operating activities was $27.1 million in the current quarter. As of November 30, 2024, net debt was $935.3 million and net leverage, pro forma for the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA of the Product Support business, was 3.17x.

Holmes concluded, "We anticipate continued strong sales growth in the second half of fiscal year 2025.

We also expect further margin expansion in the same period as we realize the benefits from continued growth in Parts Supply, synergies from the Product Support acquisition, and the completion of our recently announced divestiture. These margins should improve even further in fiscal year 2026 as we grow the higher margin Product Support business and our hangar expansions in Miami and Oklahoma City come online. Finally, we remain on track to reduce leverage following the Product Support acquisition as EBITDA increases and we generate operating cash."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp/ .

