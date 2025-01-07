HONEYWELL APPOINTS STACEY BERNARDS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS

Longtime Relations Lead Jim Carroll to Retire from Honeywell in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON ) today announced that Stacey Bernards, who currently serves as Vice President Government Relations for Honeywell and Sustainability Solutions, will succeed Jim Carroll as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Government Relations effective March 1, 2025. Bernards will report to Anne Madden, Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Carroll will remain with Honeywell as a Senior Advisor to Madden and the Government Relations team through the end of May 2025 in support of the transition to Bernards.

Bernards spent nearly her entire career at the nexus of the private sector and government, having joined Honeywell as Vice President of Government Relations in November 2011, after a 12-year career on Capitol Hill, where she served in a variety of roles of escalating responsibility.

During her tenure at Honeywell, Bernards has held a range of Government Relations leadership positions across the company's regions and businesses. She previously led the function for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India, as well as for the High Growth Regions and LATAM, Honeywell Building Technologies and the company's Energy and Sustainability Solutions Business.

"Stacey brings an unparalleled blend of experience and accomplishment to this role," said Vimal Kapur, Honeywell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Her deep understanding of policy, policymakers, and the way governments and companies can effectively work together, coupled with her proven track record in advancing our priorities in key regions and industries worldwide, makes her uniquely qualified to lead us forward."

"I am deeply grateful to Jim Carroll for his leadership since joining Honeywell in 2017," Kapur added. "I have personally witnessed how his wisdom, depth of relationships, business acumen and strategic mindset have enabled Honeywell to consistently secure significant policy outcomes and major commercial wins and mitigate major risks across our key markets. I appreciate his willingness to support a smooth transition of responsibilities over the next several months."

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .