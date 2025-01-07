Synchronoss Technologies To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR) , a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, today announced that Jeff Miller, President and CEO, and Louis Ferraro, CFO, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.
ICR conference on January 13, 2025. The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM ET and the webcast LINK will be available on the Synchronoss Investor Relations website here , or directly here . Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2025. To register for one-on-one meetings with management, please contact a Needham sales representative.
About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at .
Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR for Synchronoss
...
MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109065490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.