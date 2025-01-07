Sutro Biopharma To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that Bill Newell, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company relentlessly focused on the discovery and development of precisely designed cancer therapeutics, to transform what science can do for patients. Sutro's fit-for-purpose technology, including cell-free XpressCF®, provides the opportunity for broader patient benefit and an improved patient experience. Sutro has multiple clinical stage candidates, including luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a registrational-stage folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies. A robust pipeline, coupled with high-value collaborations and industry partnerships, validates Sutro's continuous product innovation. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on social media @Sutrobio, or visit .

