Rush Street Interactive To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced that management will present at the 2025 ICR on Monday, January 13 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. RSI will also present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 16 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of both presentations will be available through the“Investors” section of RSI's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be archived on RSI's website for 90 days

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media:

...

Investors:

...