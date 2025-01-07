(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOBLELIFT North America Welcomes Bill Pedriana as New President

Wendy Mao, CEO at NOBLELIFT Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NOBLELIFT North America, a global leader in lithium-iron material handling technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Bill Pedriana as its new President. With nearly four decades of experience in the material handling industry, Pedriana is poised to lead NOBLELIFT North America into a new era of innovation, growth, and customer-centric success.Bill Pedriana served as Chief Marketing Officer at Big Joe Forklifts, where his visionary leadership helped rebuild the brand, develop groundbreaking products (including the Joey series of access vehicles and their cobot pallet truck concept), and execute comprehensive sales and marketing strategies. For 14 years, Pedriana played an instrumental role in achieving an extraordinary 14x growth in sales and helping to drive the global expansion of Big Joe's parent company, EP Equipment.Pedriana's track record of aligning business strategies with customer needs has consistently delivered exceptional results throughout his career. Drawing from his wealth of experience, he now brings his expertise to NOBLELIFT to continue building on the strong foundation established by his predecessor, Loren Swakow. Under Swakow's leadership over the past eight years, NOBLELIFT North America experienced unparalleled growth and built a reputation for providing innovative and high-performance material handling solutions.“I became attracted to NOBLELIFT over the past few years due to their exceptional manufacturing quality, progressive equipment design theory, and their sophistication when it came to deploying intelligent material handling systems,” said Pedriana.“As the incoming President of NOBLELIFT North America, I aim to continue the strong growth the organization experienced under Loren Swakow over the past 8 years by utilizing my sales and product development expertise to enhance the value of NOBLELIFT for its distributors and OEM partners. In 2025, we will be introducing a number of new products and programs and expanding our team and capabilities to support our growth.”Leading the Material Handling Industry ForwardNOBLELIFT North America is known for its wide range of innovative material handling equipment, including electric pallet trucks, sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, automated guided vehicles (AGV's), lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. With products trusted in over 100 countries, NOBLELIFT continues to deliver on its promise of high performance, low maintenance, and advanced ergonomic designs at an unbeatable value."As part of NOBLELIFT's focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, we are excited to have Bill Pedriana join us in this pivotal leadership role," said Wendy Mao, CEO at Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.“His passion for the industry, proven ability to execute innovative strategies, and dedication to customer satisfaction make him the perfect leader to guide NOBLELIFT into our next phase of growth.”Pedriana's values extend beyond operations and product development.“Our industry was built by family businesses and handshakes,” shared Pedriana.“While it's great to win, it's how you play the game that delivers true long-term success. I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring everything I've learned during my 30+ year career to NOBLELIFT-a brand that aligns perfectly with my beliefs.”Delivering on What's NextWith Pedriana's strategic vision, NOBLELIFT North America will continue to lead advancements in material handling solutions. Plans for 2025 include the launch of cutting-edge equipment and innovative programs designed to empower dealers, and end-users alike.NOBLELIFT North America invites dealers, OEM partners, and businesses to experience how its products and services are transforming operations across industries. To learn more about NOBLELIFT North America's offerings, visit or contact your local dealer.###About NOBLELIFT North AmericaNOBLELIFT® North America is a global leader in Lithium-iron technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and more. Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, automated guided vehicles (AGV's), lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable products that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support.For more information about our company and our products, visit or follow us on social media.

