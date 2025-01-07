Meauxmentum Strategies And Investments Surpasses 100 Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments (MSI), ranked 124th on the Top Franchisee list in Franchise Times, began its journey in 2011 with 13 Taco Bell locations.

MSI has grown and achieved a vision milestone with the opening of its 100th restaurant, which is a Wingstop in Prattville, Alabama on December 9, 2024. MSI has locations in the following states: Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.

MSI's brand portfolio includes Taco Bell, Wingstop, and Chicken Salad Chick. Through strategic leadership, MSI remains steadfast in its mission: "Consistently Best on Block." MSI's purpose is spreading joy, creating opportunities, and enriching lives.

MSI has plans to grow its portfolio and its next vision milestone is 200 restaurants.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks Management, LLC, and Austin Chicks Management, LLC. MSI was founded and is committed to its purpose, "Spreading Joy, Creating Opportunities, and Enriching Lives."

