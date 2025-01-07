Morocco's Lower House Speaker Represents His Majesty The King At Inauguration Ceremony Of Ghana's President-Elect
Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami represented his majesty King Mohammed VI, on Tuesday in Accra, at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.
The Moroccan delegation included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates MFA Nasser Bourita and His Majesty the King's Ambassador to Ghana, Ms. Imane Ouadil.
The inauguration ceremony of Ghana's president-elect was attended by several heads of state and government, speakers of parliaments, ministers as well as political, civil and military figures.
