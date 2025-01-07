Brava Energia’S Atlanta Field Exceeds Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brava Energia, Brazil's first independent oil company to develop a deepwater production system, achieved a significant milestone on January 7, 2025.



The company's two new wells in the Atlanta field produced 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent in just 24 hours. This output surpasses initial estimates and marks a turning point for Brazil's offshore oil industry.



The FPSO Atlanta, which began operations on January 1, 2025, quickly ramped up production. The vessel can produce 50,000 barrels of oil per day and store 1.6 million barrels.



Brava Energia plans to connect four additional wells to the FPSO Atlanta in the coming months. Two wells will be linked by the end of the first quarter, with the remaining two scheduled for connection by the end of the second quarter.







This phased approach allows for controlled expansion of production capacity. Brava Energia 's achievement at the Atlanta field showcases the potential for independent companies in Brazil's energy landscape.



The company's success may inspire other firms to pursue similar ventures in Brazil's offshore areas. Brazil's oil and gas sector continues to attract investment and technological innovation.



The Atlanta field's performance underscores the importance of efficient project management in the industry. Brava Energia's ability to bring the FPSO online and quickly ramp up production demonstrates its operational expertise.

