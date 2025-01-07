INAIR Redefines Computing: Spatial Technology For A Borderless Digital Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INAIR, a spatial computing innovator, has unveiled its third-generation AI Spatial Computer at CES 2025. Designed as an all-in-one spatial computing system, INAIR integrates immersive displays, seamless system compatibility, and innovative input to unlock a new level of mobile productivity and entertainment.

The system comprises three essential components: INAIR Glasses (INAIR 2/2 Pro) for immersive displays, INAIR Pod as the AI-powered computing hub, and the INAIR Touchboard for intuitive input. Together, these elements redefine how users interact with a borderless digital world.

A Complete Spatial Computing Experience

Seamless Compatibility and Immersive 3D

INAIR's system is fully compatible with existing Android app ecosystems, providing users access to millions of apps for work, creativity, and entertainment. Through INAIR's native remote streaming technology, users can control their personal PC remotely from anywhere with network access, simply by wearing the glasses. The system offers a fully 3D content display experience , with the ability to seamlessly combine 2D and 3D content across multiple virtual windows.

Designed for Productivity and Play

Carry a private office, personal cinema, and creative studio in your pocket. INAIR Glasses transform any environment into a 134-inch expansive virtual screen , supporting up to six adjustable windows. Users can freely resize, reposition, and layout dual rows of screens for unprecedented multitasking capabilities.

"At INAIR, we are focused on developing technologies that push the boundaries of user experience and productivity," said Hai Huang, CEO of INAIR . "With the INAIR AI Spatial Computer, we are offering the next step in AR and AI-powered spatial computing. This all-in-one solution is designed to meet the demands of modern workflows, empowering users with seamless, hands-free productivity and enhanced immersion in any environment."

Revolutionary Features for a Borderless Digital Life



Immersive Virtual Displays : Work and play on a massive 134-inch virtual screen with adjustable sizes, distances, and multi-window layouts.

AI-Assisted Functions : Features such as real-time translation and voice commands provide enhanced usability.

Privacy at Your Fingertips : Using electrochromic technology , users can seamlessly switch between opaque and translucent lens modes by sliding a finger across the capacitive privacy slider embedded in the glasses frame. Lightweight Comfort : Weighing just 77 grams, INAIR Glasses are incredibly light and designed for long-term wear with replaceable air-cushioned nose pads.

INAIR Pod: The Heart of Spatial Computing

The

INAIR Pod completes the system as a standalone computing hub powered by Qualcomm's advanced chip and an Android-based operating system. With its intuitive touchpad and seamless connectivity, users can stream PC content remotely or leverage local Android apps for maximum productivity and entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

Advanced Input with

INAIR Touchboard

The

INAIR Touchboard is far more than a traditional Bluetooth keyboard. Designed specifically for AR spatial systems, it features customized touch gestures optimized for 3D space operations. This enables smoother and more intuitive navigation through virtual content.

INAIR at CES 2025

Visit

INAIR and experience the future of spatial computing live at Venetian Expo, Hall G – Eureka Park #60239 . Explore firsthand how the INAIR AI Spatial Computer redefines modern workflows, entertainment, and immersive computing.

About

INAIR

INAIR

is a leading Chinese AR smart hardware manufacturer providing next-generation all-in-one portable computing terminals and solutions. Our mission is to empower people with a freer, more efficient, and private way of working. With a team rich in XR industry experience, INAIR has launched three generations of AR smart hardware products and achieved record-breaking sales in the AR category on major e-commerce platforms.

For more details about INAIR and its mission to redefine computing, follow INAIR on LinkedIn .

SOURCE INAIR

