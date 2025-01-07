Education Management Solutions Announces Nominees For 16Th Annual Excellence In Clinical Simulation Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Representation of the Best in Simulation Healthcare Education in 2024



Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, has announced the nominees for its 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards. Each year, the Excellence in Simulation Awards recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of simulation in healthcare education by highlighting exceptional professionals.

"This year's nominees have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation, and advocacy in deploying simulation-based methodologies to create impactful learning environments," says EMS CEO Matt Merino. "Their commitment to elevating the state of healthcare education mirrors our core mission at EMS."

The nominees for the 2025 Excellence in Simulation Awards are:

The Pioneer Award



Chasity Caruso, MSP, LSUDC, CHSE

Rocky Vista University



Matthew D.

Charnetski, MSMS, NRP, CHSE, CHSOS, FSSH

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Aeriana Culpitt, SLPD, CCC-SLP, CHSE

Viterbo University

Jessica

Gentes, MSN-L, RN, BSN, CHSE, CPN

Arizona State University

Hillary Oliver

The University of Texas at Tyler





The Advocate Award



Jenna Ford Jackson, MLA

Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago



Kathryn

Powell, MA

Geisinger College of Health Sciences

Alexander Roessner, MS-ISA

The University of New Mexico

Nanami M. Yoshioka, MA

California Health Sciences University

Team: Moravian University Interprofessional Simulation Center , Helen S. Breidegam School of Nursing & Public Health Team: Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation, School of Health and Life Sciences





The Champion Award



Chance Ewing

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Ronnie Stout,

DNP, MBA, MSN, RN, CHSE

The University of Texas at El Paso

Rafael

Velasquez

The Hospital for Sick Children

The winners of the 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards will be revealed during this year's International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Orlando, Florida.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud solutions and provide top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

