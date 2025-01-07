Education Management Solutions Announces Nominees For 16Th Annual Excellence In Clinical Simulation Awards
A Representation of the Best in Simulation Healthcare Education in 2024
Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, has announced the nominees for its 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards. Each year, the Excellence in Simulation Awards recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of simulation in healthcare education by highlighting exceptional professionals.
"This year's nominees have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation, and advocacy in deploying simulation-based methodologies to create impactful learning environments," says EMS CEO Matt Merino. "Their commitment to elevating the state of healthcare education mirrors our core mission at EMS."
The nominees for the 2025 Excellence in Simulation Awards are:
The Pioneer Award
Chasity Caruso, MSP, LSUDC, CHSE
Rocky Vista University
Matthew D.
Charnetski, MSMS, NRP, CHSE, CHSOS, FSSH
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Aeriana Culpitt, SLPD, CCC-SLP, CHSE
Viterbo University
Jessica
Gentes, MSN-L, RN, BSN, CHSE, CPN
Arizona State University
Hillary Oliver
The University of Texas at Tyler
The Advocate Award
Jenna Ford Jackson, MLA
Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago
Kathryn
Powell, MA
Geisinger College of Health Sciences
Alexander Roessner, MS-ISA
The University of New Mexico
Nanami M. Yoshioka, MA
California Health Sciences University
Team: Moravian University Interprofessional Simulation Center , Helen S. Breidegam School of Nursing & Public Health
Team: Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation, School of Health and Life Sciences
The Champion Award
Chance Ewing
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Ronnie Stout,
DNP, MBA, MSN, RN, CHSE
The University of Texas at El Paso
Rafael
Velasquez
The Hospital for Sick Children
The winners of the 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards will be revealed during this year's International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Orlando, Florida.
About Education Management Solutions (EMS):
Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud solutions and provide top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.
