Education Management Solutions Announces Nominees For 16Th Annual Excellence In Clinical Simulation Awards


1/7/2025 3:01:10 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Representation of the Best in Simulation Healthcare Education in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, has announced the nominees for its 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards. Each year, the Excellence in Simulation Awards recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of simulation in healthcare education by highlighting exceptional professionals.

"This year's nominees have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation, and advocacy in deploying simulation-based methodologies to create impactful learning environments," says EMS CEO Matt Merino. "Their commitment to elevating the state of healthcare education mirrors our core mission at EMS."

The nominees for the 2025 Excellence in Simulation Awards are:

The Pioneer Award

  • Chasity Caruso, MSP, LSUDC, CHSE
    Rocky Vista University
  • Matthew D.
    Charnetski, MSMS, NRP, CHSE, CHSOS, FSSH
    Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
  • Aeriana Culpitt, SLPD, CCC-SLP, CHSE
     Viterbo University
  • Jessica
    Gentes, MSN-L, RN, BSN, CHSE, CPN
     Arizona State University
  • Hillary Oliver
     The University of Texas at Tyler


The Advocate Award

  • Jenna Ford Jackson, MLA
     Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago
  • Kathryn
    Powell, MA
     Geisinger College of Health Sciences
  • Alexander Roessner, MS-ISA
    The University of New Mexico
  • Nanami M. Yoshioka, MA
    California Health Sciences University
  • Team: Moravian University Interprofessional Simulation Center , Helen S. Breidegam School of Nursing & Public Health
  • Team: Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation, School of Health and Life Sciences


The Champion Award

  • Chance Ewing
    University of Nevada, Las Vegas
  • Ronnie Stout,
    DNP, MBA, MSN, RN, CHSE
    The University of Texas at El Paso
  • Rafael
    Velasquez
    The Hospital for Sick Children

The winners of the 16th Annual Excellence in Clinical Simulation Awards will be revealed during this year's International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Orlando, Florida.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud solutions and provide top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Education Management Solutions (EMS)

PR Newswire

