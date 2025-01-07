Avoid Greenwashing: My Green Mattress Explains The Importance Of Choosing A Certified Organic Mattress

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The popularity of eco-friendly products has led to widespread "greenwashing" in the mattress industry. Greenwashing is when companies make vague claims about natural or eco-friendly materials that are revealed as misleading under scrutiny. It's easy to label a mattress "natural", but actually backing up that claim and proving its organic purity is a rigorous process that only the most committed manufacturers can meet.

Certified Organic Mattresses vs. "Natural" Claims: Why the CU# Matters

When selecting an organic mattress, certification is essential. Certified organic mattresses, validated by organizations such as the Control Union, display a CU# in the manufacturer's name. This is a unique code that confirms that both the mattress and its manufacturer comply with stringent global organic standards like GOTS and GOLS. A CU# ensures transparency, traceability, and adherence to organic and environmental guidelines. The certification also guarantees that all layers of the mattress-from cotton to wool to latex-are made from organic materials, free of hidden toxic chemicals or harmful flame retardants.

The Risks of Non-Certified Mattresses

In contrast to this, many "natural" mattress companies use greenwashing to make misleading claims. Without a CU# there is no guarantee of purity or safety. These products do not meet the same rigorous standards, potentially exposing consumers to unwanted and potentially dangerous chemicals or synthetics hidden behind popular buzzwords like "natural and organic" or "eco-friendly,".

For example, a mattress might claim to use "organic cotton," but only a small percentage of the cotton could be organic, with the rest being conventional cotton treated with pesticides and herbicides.

What to Look for When Shopping

When families prioritizing their health and the environment shop for a mattress, they should always look for certified organic labels like GOTS and GOLS as well as a CU#. My Green Mattress has been dedicated to crafting high-quality certified organic mattresses for adults and children since 2007. Visit My Green Mattress to explore our

mattresses designed to promote healthier sleep and a healthier planet.

SOURCE My Green Mattress