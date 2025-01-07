HER Cause, Inc. And NAMI Colorado Partner To Bring Diagnosed Back On Tour In Denver, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Iyona Blake, HER Cause, Inc WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HER Cause, Inc. , a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting mental health awareness and education for Black women and women of color, is thrilled to announce the return of "Diagnosed" on tour. The next stop will be in Denver, Colorado, with performances scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:00 pm.About the Event: "Diagnosed" is a compelling play that follows Lydia, an African American woman who inherits a family-owned boutique. In her quest for inner peace, Lydia creates a safe space for women to share their stories of hurt, trauma, and healing. Guided by the spirit of her ancestors, Lydia and the women confront their childhood and present-day demons, discovering that the boutique's fashion and accessories are not the only common ground they share.The play highlights themes of sisterhood, family, African tradition, forgiveness, and healing, with a cast of four to seven female-identifying women. The drum, a central element in the play, symbolizes the heartbeat and soul of African communities, representing a call of the ancestors, battle, rituals, war, celebration, death, and healing.Post-Show Discussion and Resources: Following each performance, a post-show discussion will be facilitated by mental health professionals, with participation from the playwright and cast. Theatre meets Discussion. This discussion aims to ensure that audiences feel supported after experiencing the play. Additionally, local organizations will be present in the lobby to share mental health and wellness resources, business cards, and other materials to support the audience as they leave the production.Performance Details:Saturday, February 15, 2025: Evening Performance at 7:00 pmSunday, February 16, 2025: Matinee Performance at 2:00 pmLocation: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance 119 Park Ave West Denver, Colorado 80205CPRD is a Denver institution, based in Five Points, that has served the community for 50 years, teaching generations of families the beauty, fun, and healing power of dance."Diagnosed" is an 85-minute play with music and no intermission. Content Warning: Please be advised that this production contains material of suicide, sexual assault, depression, and other references of mental health disorders that may act as triggers. Diagnosed is intended for mature audiences only.Special Announcements:This Diagnosed tour marks the kickoff of NAMI Colorado 's 2025 NAMI Walks, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for mental health support and services. The NAMI Walks event will take place on May 10, 2025.NAMI Colorado's Sharing Hope program will also be highlighted during the event. This program focuses on providing mental health education and support to Black communities through culturally competent presentations and discussions.About HER Cause, Inc.: HER Cause, Inc. is committed to providing Black women and other women of color with increased access to mental health resources through arts and humanities, health, wellness, and advocacy. "Diagnosed" is a key component of our arts and humanities pillar, aiming to foster mental health awareness and support through powerful storytelling and community engagement.About NAMI Colorado: NAMI Colorado envisions a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. Key contacts include Amber Kierra, Community Outreach Manager.Sponsors: NAMI Colorado, NAMI National, Otsuka, Neurocrine Biosciences, and HER Cause, Inc.Purchase Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at .Press Contacts:Iyona Blake, HER Cause, Inc.Email: ...Website:Ray Merenstein, Executive Director, NAMI ColoradoTel: 303-321-3104Email: ...Website:

Diagnosed: Voices Behind the Play - Insights on Mental Health and Healing

