CHUWI To Upgrade Its Product Line PR 20250102

CHUWI to Upgrade Product Line with Intel Twin Lake N150 Processor, Starting with MiniBook X and Hi10 X1

SHENZHEN, CHINA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CHUWI, a pioneer in innovative computing devices, is proud to announce an exciting upgrade to its product line. The company will soon be replacing the Intel Alder Lake-N N100 processors in the MiniBook X and Hi10 X1 models with the powerful Intel Twin Lake N150 processor.The MiniBook X N150 and Hi10 X1 N150 will be the world's first laptop and 2-in-1 tablet, respectively, powered by the Intel Twin Lake N150 processor.About the Intel Twin Lake N150 ProcessorThe Intel Twin Lake N150 processor features 4 cores and 4 threads with a boost clock speed of up to 3.6 GHz.Designed for exceptional performance and energy efficiency, it excels in multitasking, speeds up application load times, and extends battery life. With advanced performance per watt, the N150 is perfect for lightweight yet powerful devices, ensuring seamless performance across a wide range of applications.The Intel N150 processor offers users a significant performance boost, providing faster processing speeds, more responsive multitasking capabilities, and improved efficiency across a wide range of applications. With this upgrade, users can expect an even more seamless experience whether they're working, learning, or enjoying entertainment on their devices.Key Benefits of the Intel Twin Lake N150 Upgrade:.Enhanced Performance: The Intel N150 processor delivers improved speed and responsiveness for faster application loading times and smoother multitasking, enabling users to handle more demanding tasks with ease..Longer Battery Life: Thanks to its power-efficient design, the Intel N150 offers up to 25% better power consumption, allowing users to enjoy extended battery life for work, study, or play..Faster Connectivity and Multitasking: The upgraded processors provide faster data transfer rates and better overall performance for activities like light gaming, photo/video editing, and web browsing..Greater Value for Users: With the Intel N150, CHUWI devices will continue to deliver exceptional value, offering an optimal balance of performance, efficiency, and affordability.MiniBook X N150The MiniBook X N150 is a compact 10.51" 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with a vibrant FHD+ display, a 360° hinge, and the power of Intel N150 in an ultra-portable A5-sized design.Hi10 X1 N150The Hi10 X1 N150 is a versatile 10.1" 2-in-1 tablet with an HD display, detachable magnetic keyboard, kickstand back case, and multitasking capabilities-all powered by Intel N150 and Windows 11.AvailabilityThe upgraded MiniBook X and Hi10 X1 models featuring the Intel Twin Lake N150 processor will be available for purchase in Q1 2025. The Intel N150 upgrade will also be rolled out to other Intel N100-powered products, including the Hi10 Max, FreeBook, and GemiBook Plus in the coming months.For more information about these upgrades and to view the full CHUWI product lineup, visit .About CHUWI:Founded in 2004, CHUWI is a global technology brand committed to providing innovative, high-quality electronic products at affordable prices, making technology accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The company adheres to the philosophy of "Smart Technology, Smart Life," continuously innovating and pushing boundaries to provide users with unprecedented digital experiences at prices that won't break the bank. To learn more about CHUWI and its range of products, please visit .

